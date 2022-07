The team behind Vinland Saga is currently hard at work with the highly anticipated second season of the series, and the original series creator behind it all has whipped up some special new art for the series to help celebrate! Vinland Saga's first season was one of the more curious releases a few years back as while many fans were not able to catch it during its initial streaming run, it has exploded in popularity in the years since as more and more fans discover what kind of action and drama the Viking filled series has to offer. Now all eyes are looking ahead to the second season of its adaptation.

COMICS ・ 1 DAY AGO