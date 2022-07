MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police say a four-year-old child who fell out of a four-story window at a Mount Pleasant apartment complex has died. The child, whose identity has not yet been released by the Charleston County Coroner’s Office, fell from the window just after 10 a.m. Saturday morning, Inspector Don Calabrese said.

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO