Man struck, killed by oncoming car while refueling disabled vehicle on Chef Menteur

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a crash in New Orleans East Friday afternoon, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The accident happened in the 5400 block of Chef Menteur Hwy.

The NOPD says just after 2:30, the man’s vehicle became disabled in the middle of the roadway. As he attempted to refuel, a woman driving in his direction, swerved trying to avoid a collision but instead hit both the man and his vehicle.

Police say the man was pronounced dead on the scene while the woman was taken to the hospital by EMS. An update on her condition has not been given.

There are no further details available as the crash is still under investigation. The deceased victim’s identity will be released after an autopsy is done and his family is notified.