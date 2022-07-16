ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Person fatally shot at birthday party, suspect still at large

By FOX 2 News Staff, Connie Rahbany
fox2detroit.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is looking for the suspect of a fatal birthday party shooting on Friday. The birthday party was held at...

www.fox2detroit.com

* Gblueslover
3d ago

Unfortunately, since this city is RAN BY DEMOCRATS, once the PERP is caught, they will be getting a LIGHT SENTENCE, and ONCE INCARCERATED, they'll be getting OUT EARLY.🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️‼️🖕

WWJ News Radio

Detroit police comb through east side neighborhood for suspect who shot, killed 1 man

DETROIT (WWJ) - One man is dead and suspect on the run after bullets went flying in a Detroit neighborhood early Thursday morning, police confirmed. WWJ's Charlie Langton is reporting live from the scene on Maddelein Street near 7 Mile and Kelly on the city's east side where a large police presence had taped off a section of the street corner and an alleyway were the alleged shooting occurred.
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Authorities Said He Ran Into The Woods After a Car Accident And He Has Never Been Seen Again

21-year-old Brandon Darquice Anderson lives in Battle Creek, Michigan, and is the father of a daughter. On June 20, 2005, Brandon Anderson was the passenger in a Ford Taurus traveling on I-94. The Taurus collided with two other vehicles near Galesburg exit 88. Brandon and the driver left the vehicle and fled the scene. The driver was apprehended nearby and taken into custody. Brandon jumped over a fence and ran into the wooded area of a property on the Fort Custer Training Center. He has never been seen or heard from again.
CBS Pittsburgh

Man found shot and killed in vehicle overnight

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a vehicle overnight. A little after midnight, police were called to the intersection of Vine Street and Fifth Avenue for a reported overdose. A passerby called 911 after they saw the man in the driver's seat of a vehicle, believing the man had overdosed. The passerby administered Narcan with no success. When police officers and EMS arrived, they found the man had been shot in the side of his body. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Pittsburgh Police Violent Crime detectives are investigating. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
