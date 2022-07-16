Person fatally shot at birthday party, suspect still at large
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is looking for the suspect of a fatal birthday party shooting on Friday. The birthday party was held at...www.fox2detroit.com
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is looking for the suspect of a fatal birthday party shooting on Friday. The birthday party was held at...www.fox2detroit.com
Unfortunately, since this city is RAN BY DEMOCRATS, once the PERP is caught, they will be getting a LIGHT SENTENCE, and ONCE INCARCERATED, they'll be getting OUT EARLY.🤷♂️🤷♂️🤷♂️🤷♂️🤷♂️‼️🖕
Comments / 3