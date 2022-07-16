Farmington man dies in motorcycle crash that involved House Springs man

An “intoxicated” pilot managed to make an emergency landing on a major highway in Missouri early Friday after his light aircraft ran out of fuel, authorities say. The Missouri State Highway Patrol excitedly tweeted to warn commuters on Interstate 70 that westbound lanes were being “BLOCKED by an AIRCRAFT!” They added that the pilot was the only person on the aircraft, which had miraculously avoided hitting any other vehicles, though the pilot was slightly injured after the plane collided with a guardrail. It later emerged that the reason for the pilot’s emergency landing was that he had run out of fuel. “The pilot was found to be intoxicated & arrested,” the state highway patrol tweeted. “He was released to a local hospital for treatment of minor injury.”

MISSOURI STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO