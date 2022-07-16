Wilmington Police issues warning after black bear sightings

North Carolina family's car destroyed by black bear File photo. The black bear was trapped in the family's car for up to 6 hours. (Brittany Crossman/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

WILMINGTON, Mass. — Police are warning residents of a North Shore town to be on the lookout for a black bear after two sightings were reported on Saturday morning.

Wilmington police said on Facebook they have received two reports of bear sightings in the area of Woburn Street between the I-93 overpass and Concord Street.

Officials warned residents to take the necessary precautions stating “residents should remove bird feeders as well as secure their trash barrels” and to avoid approaching the bear should it be seen.

This sighting comes only 5 days after Merrimack Valley residents were asked to take precautions after black bear sightings were reported in Lowell and Tewksbury.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

