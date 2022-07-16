UPDASTE: FSPD safely find missing man
UPDATE: Fort Smith Police Department found Luna. According to a Facebook post, he was found safe.
FORT SMITH, Ark (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police Department needs the public’s help to locate a missing man last seen in the 3200 block of South 62nd Street.
Concerned family members of Daniel Luna, 37, reported him missing on July 16. Luna was last seen wearing a gray or darker-colored shirt and khaki shorts.
If you have any information dial 911 or call 479-709-5000.
Comments / 0