Fort Smith, AR

UPDASTE: FSPD safely find missing man

By Elena Ramirez
 3 days ago
UPDATE: Fort Smith Police Department found Luna. According to a Facebook post, he was found safe.

FORT SMITH, Ark (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police Department needs the public’s help to locate a missing man last seen in the 3200 block of South 62nd Street.

Daniel Luna, 37, was reported missing on July 16 by his family. (Fort Smith Police Department)

Concerned family members of Daniel Luna, 37, reported him missing on July 16. Luna was last seen wearing a gray or darker-colored shirt and khaki shorts.

If you have any information dial 911 or call 479-709-5000.

