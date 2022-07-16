Excessive Heat Warning Issued for San Diego Deserts

A wildfire has burned at least five homes and resulted in about 300 homes being evacuated around a lake in north Texas amid sweltering temperatures and dry conditions, authorities said. Many of the residents returned home Tuesday, but the area remained under a voluntary evacuation notice, the Texas A&M Forest Service said. The fire at Possum Kingdom Lake about 70 miles (113 kilometers) west of Fort Worth, which began Monday afternoon, had burned about 500 acres (202 hectares) and was 10% contained Tuesday, forest service spokesman Adam Turner said. Firefighting crews were working around the clock, focusing on protecting threatened homes in resort subdivisions along the lake’s western shore, the forest service said. Meanwhile, the biggest active Texas wildfire is the Chalk Mountain Fire about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Fort Worth. Eight structures are known to have been lost to its flames, but it was not clear how many of those were residences or businesses, state forest service spokeswoman Mary Leathers said.

TEXAS STATE ・ 28 MINUTES AGO