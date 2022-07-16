ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Excessive Heat Warning Issued for San Diego Deserts

By City News Service
NBC San Diego
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn excessive heat warning for parts of San Diego County will continue through 8 p.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Dangerously hot conditions were expected in Borrego Springs and the San Diego deserts, with temperatures up to 116 degrees. Extreme heat can increase the potential for heat-related...

www.nbcsandiego.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
UPI News

Earthquake near U.S.-Mexico border shakes San Diego area

July 7 (UPI) -- An earthquake was felt in far Southern California late on Wednesday, a region where seismic activity is commonplace. The U.S. Geological Survey said the 3.4-magnitude quake shook San Diego County near the U.S.-Mexico border. The quake struck about 6 miles northeast of Ocotillo Wells, Calif., at...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Fox News

Arizona drivers impacted by thunderstorms, flash flooding

Severe thunderstorms continued to impact Arizona on Thursday after a haboob passed over the state's capital. More thunderstorms are expected across Pima and Santa Cruz counties on Friday, possibly producing strong winds and leading to local flash flooding. The National Weather Service's office in Phoenix said that showers moving through...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
Borrego Springs, CA
County
San Diego County, CA
The Independent

‘Wet bulb’ warning as ‘dangerous and record-breaking heat’ to hit millions in US this week

Over 30 million people are under heat advisories or warnings as extremely high temperatures continue their spread over the southern and central US this week. The National Weather Service says that heat this week will be “well-above normal”, with the potential to break local records. Temperatures around 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius) are possible near Dallas, Texas on Monday — with highs above 100F (38C) stretching all the way north into Montana.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Associated Press

North Texas wildfire continues to grow amid high heat

A wildfire has burned at least five homes and resulted in about 300 homes being evacuated around a lake in north Texas amid sweltering temperatures and dry conditions, authorities said. Many of the residents returned home Tuesday, but the area remained under a voluntary evacuation notice, the Texas A&M Forest Service said. The fire at Possum Kingdom Lake about 70 miles (113 kilometers) west of Fort Worth, which began Monday afternoon, had burned about 500 acres (202 hectares) and was 10% contained Tuesday, forest service spokesman Adam Turner said. Firefighting crews were working around the clock, focusing on protecting threatened homes in resort subdivisions along the lake’s western shore, the forest service said. Meanwhile, the biggest active Texas wildfire is the Chalk Mountain Fire about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Fort Worth. Eight structures are known to have been lost to its flames, but it was not clear how many of those were residences or businesses, state forest service spokeswoman Mary Leathers said.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Excessive Heat Warning#Beaches#Surf#Rip Currents
The Independent

Extreme heat to hit millions of Americans this weekend as Texas energy grid under stress again

Extreme heat once again threatens vast parts of the southern and western United States, with temperatures well over 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius) expected over the weekend and into next week.This new round of heat, just the latest this summer, comes just days after Texas energy officials issued appeals to residents to conserve electricity as the state’s grid reached up toward capacity.The National Weather Service (NWS) encouraged those currently under heat advisories to stay hydrated, look for air conditioning and check up on potentially vulnerable people like the elderly.The wave is another reminder of the heat that will...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
NWS
Fox News

South to be hit by heavy rainfall, thunderstorms

Parts of the South should prepare for scattered thunderstorms, with possible heavy rainfall and lightning. A cold front moving in from Canada could also cause severe weather across the upper Midwest and Great Lakes through Wednesday. Temperatures are soaring in the Southwest and California, with heat advisories posted for southern...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Daily South

Homes, Bridges Swept Away by Flash Flooding in Rural Southwest Virginia

Everyone is now accounted for in Buchanan County, Virginia, after a severe storm struck Tuesday, bringing heavy rain and flooding. As much as seven inches of rain fell in just a few hours causing extensive damage to more than 100 homes and washing out roadways in the rural area near the Kentucky and West Virginia borders.
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS LA

Planned maintenance leave 64,000 SoCal Edison customers without power

With temperatures exceeding 90 degrees in some areas, tens of thousands of residents throughout Southern California had their power shut off for planned maintenance."Unfortunately, when there's an outage, there's no A/C," said customer Carol Allen.SoCal Edison said the planned power outages allow crews to update electrical infrastructure by replacing poles, power lines and transformers. "Maintenance outages happen year-round, but out of the 30-40,000 maintenance outages that Edison schedules, a bulk of them happen in the milder months. We're talking January to May 31," said Southern California Edison spokesperson David Song. As of Monday morning, 1,063 outages affected 64,066 customers out of Edison's...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy