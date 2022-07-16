Report finds Trump's 'cesspool of crime' comment missed mark

Tucker Carlson has again promoted the baseless Great Replacement Theory on his show to lash out at Democrats for allegedly trying to “replace” the electorate.The Fox News host, who has spoken about the white supremacist theory frequently, went on a long rant on Tuesday night on Tucker Carlson Tonight and blamed the government for “changing America completely and forever” and “undermining democracy” by replacing US-born Americans with immigrants.“Sometime around 1965, our leaders stopped trying to make the United States a hospitable place for American citizens, their constituents, to have their own families,” he said. “That used to be considered...

IMMIGRATION ・ 29 MINUTES AGO