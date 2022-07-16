ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report finds Trump's 'cesspool of crime' comment missed mark

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Flanked by Clark County’s top cop, Sheriff Joe Lombardo, former President Donald Trump called Nevada a “cesspool of crime” during an endorsement speech in Las Vegas eight days ago. But the numbers don’t back up his statement. Trump was on...

