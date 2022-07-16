ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Incoming IU Freshman Kristina Paegle Posts PB 55.66 100 FR at IN Seniors Day 2

By Spencer Penland
swimswam.com
 3 days ago

LCM (50m) On the 2nd day of the Indiana Senior Championships in Bloomington, future Hoosier Kristina Paegle swam a new personal best of 55.66 en route to winning the women’s 100 free. The swim clipped 0.12 seconds off her previous best of 55.78, which she established at the International Team Trials...

