Last year, Portland's Bureau of Development Services set itself a goal: reduce what was then a nearly 100-day wait time for new residential and commercial building permits. Currently, the wait time for new construction is nearly 200 days. But according to the city, and to a June report from the auditor's office, the progress has been made. We're joined by three members of the permitting improvement taskforce. Maurice Rahming is president of O'Neill Construction. Kurt Krueger is Portland Bureau of Transportation's development review manager. And Terri Theison is the permit improvement strategy manager for the Bureau of Development Services.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 6 HOURS AGO