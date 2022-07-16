ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

USA Men’s Water Polo Falls To Italy 11-8 In Front Of Capacity Crowd At Stanford

By SwimSwam
swimswam.com
 3 days ago

Italy's power play defense was stellar, holding Team USA to 3-of-12 shooting while Italy went 3-for-5 with an extra man advantage. Stanford, CA – July 15 — The USA Men’s National Team came up short Friday night against Italy, dropping an 11-8 match in front of more than 2,500 fans at...

swimswam.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
swimswam.com

Detti & Pilato Take Gold On Day 1 Of Italian Summer Championships

LCM (50m) The 2022 Italian Summer Championships kicked off today in Ostia with the likes of Olympians Gabriele Detti, Benedetta Pilato and Federico Burdisso in the pool. Nearly 450 athletes across 131 clubs are vying to snag up the remaining spots on the Italian roster for this year’s European Championships.
SPORTS
swimswam.com

USA Men Announce Roster For 2022 FINA World League Super Final

The 2022 FINA World League Super Final will take place July 22-27 in Strasbourg, France. Archive photo via “Rafael/Domeyko Photography”. Irvine, CA – July 19 – USA Water Polo Men’s National Team Head Coach Dejan Udovicic has announced the roster of 15 athletes selected for competition at the upcoming FINA World League Super Final set for July 22-27 in Strasbourg, France. The USA Men are looking to build off a sixth place finish at the recently completed FINA World Championships followed by a three-game series against Italy, where the United States won twice. The action begins this Friday, July 22 when Team USA opens play against the host France at 11:00am pacific time. They’ll also meet Canada and Italy in group play before the quarterfinal round. A champion will be crowned on Wednesday, July 27. Live streaming will be available on the FINA YouTube page at YouTube.com/FINA1908. Team USA won silver at the 2021 edition of the Super Final in Tbilisi, Georgia.
SWIMMING & SURFING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stanford, CA
Stanford, CA
Sports
City
Irvine, CA
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Sports
swimswam.com

2022 Junior Pan Pacs Team Member Henry McFadden Commits To Stanford (2023)

One of SwimSwam's "best of the rest" recruits for the Class of 2023, McFadden's 200 and 500 free times are already in Pac-12 finaling range. Current photo via Henry McFadden. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
HADDONFIELD, NJ
CBS Sports

USWNT vs Canada live score: Concacaf W Championship final updates with Olympic, Gold Cup berths on the line

The United States women's national team will face Canada in the Concacaf W Championship final on Monday night. For the first time in the competition's history, there is more at stake than just a trophy and bragging rights as the winner of the tournament will qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris and the 2024 W Gold Cup. The match is set for 10 p.m. ET live on Paramount+.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Water Polo#Team Usa#Santa Clara University#Espnu
swimswam.com

Andrew, Kalisz & Lazor Highlight U.S. Roster For 2022 Duel In The Pool

Michael Andrew will be one of 27 swimmers representing the U.S. at the 2022 Duel In The Pool in Sydney, Australia. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. USA Swimming announced Tuesday the 27 swimmers that will represent the U.S. at next month’s Duel In The Pool in Sydney, Australia, which will take place August 19-21.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Aurelie Muller, Nathan Hughes Claim Wins At LEN Open Water Cup In Belgrade

France’s former world champion Aurelie Muller was the star of the fourth leg of the LEN Open Water Cup in Belgrade, winning the women’s 10km event. Archive photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Courtesy: LEN. France’s former world champion Aurelie Muller was the star of the fourth leg...
SPORTS
swimswam.com

Michael Andrew Analyzes World Championships With His Eyes on 200 IM For Paris

After World Champs and a short break, Michael Andrew is focused on the 2024 Paris Olympics and the 200 IM. And he joked saying "not" the 150 IM. SwimSwam caught up with Olympic champion Michael Andrew at SPIRE Academy in Geneva, Ohio where he guest hosted a swim camp. Coming off of the 2022 World Championship in Budapest where he won bronze in the 50 butterfly and 50 breaststroke, and a silver in the 50 freestyle, Michael unpacks what he liked and didn’t like.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Day 4 48th Junior National Aquatic Championships 2022 – Indian Swimming News

16 Se 20 July Tak 48th Junior National Aquatic Championships 2022 Odisha State Swimming Association Dwara Conduct Krayi Ja Rhi Hai. 16 Se 20 July Tak 48th Junior National Aquatic Championships 2022 Odisha State Swimming Association Dwara Conduct Krayi Ja Rhi Hai. Swimming And Waterpolo Events Ko Biju Patnaik Swimming...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
Sports
swimswam.com

2022 European Junior Diving Championships Kick Off In Bucharest

After a week spent transforming the venue, the swimming complex in Otopeni reopens its gates to welcome the next generations of European divers. As usual, the junior diving Europeans is a ‘2 in 1’ meet, where the individual events are held in two age groups. There is one for the talented youth, aged 14-15 years, and one for the juniors aged 16-18 years. In the synchro events there is one category for all entrants.
WORLD
swimswam.com

Dates For 2028 Olympic Games In Los Angeles Announced

The Organizing Committee announced Monday that the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles will run from July 14-30, 2028. The dates of the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles have been revealed. The LA28 Organizing Committee announced Monday that the Games will run from July 14-30, 2028, while the Paralympics...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

USWNT vs. Canada live stream: Concacaf W Championship final, how to watch online, TV info, date, team news

The United States women's national team will face Canada in the Concacaf W Championship final on Monday night. The USWNT and Canada have a long-standing rivalry that goes back to 1986, and after dominating their respective groups during the Concacaf tournament, the two sides will meet for the 63rd time during the final. The two teams enter Monday's championship game coming off similar runs in this tournament, as both sides have won all four games by shutout and scored 12 goals.
UEFA
swimswam.com

Apeksha Fernandes Ne 4 Din Me Break Kiye 4 Senior National Record

LCM (50 meters) 16 Se 20 July Tak 48th Junior National Aquatic Championships 2022 Odisha State Swimming Association Dwara Conduct Krayi Ja Rhi Hai. Day 4 Par Bane Sabhi Events Ke Records is Prakar hai – Events New Record Previous Record. Women, 800m Freestyle 15 – 17 years Vritti Agarwal...
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Belgian Olympian Louis Croenen Announces Retirement

Multi-international medalist for Belgium, Louis Croenen, has decided to hang up his goggles, announcing his retirement at the age of 28. Archive photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. After 16 years of competing, Louis Croenen of Belgium has announced his retirement from swimming at the age of 28. The butterfly...
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Examining How the Paris 2024 Swimming Time Standards Compare to Previous OIympics

Below, you can view tables comparing the Paris 2024 time standards to the London 2012, Rio 2016, and Tokyo 2020 standards. Stock photo via Floridan Hulleu/Paris 2024. Editor’s Note: We initially published this comparison of the Olympic time standards to past Olympics in April, however FINA told us that the document that contained these standards is “out of date,” without elaborating. The time standards officially announced by FINA yesterday are the same as the ones we reported on in April, so the “out of date” element of that initial document was likely pertaining to the qualifying procedures, rather than the cuts themselves.
SWIMMING & SURFING

Comments / 0

Community Policy