USA Men’s Water Polo Falls To Italy 11-8 In Front Of Capacity Crowd At Stanford

The 2022 FINA World League Super Final will take place July 22-27 in Strasbourg, France. Archive photo via “Rafael/Domeyko Photography”. Irvine, CA – July 19 – USA Water Polo Men’s National Team Head Coach Dejan Udovicic has announced the roster of 15 athletes selected for competition at the upcoming FINA World League Super Final set for July 22-27 in Strasbourg, France. The USA Men are looking to build off a sixth place finish at the recently completed FINA World Championships followed by a three-game series against Italy, where the United States won twice. The action begins this Friday, July 22 when Team USA opens play against the host France at 11:00am pacific time. They’ll also meet Canada and Italy in group play before the quarterfinal round. A champion will be crowned on Wednesday, July 27. Live streaming will be available on the FINA YouTube page at YouTube.com/FINA1908. Team USA won silver at the 2021 edition of the Super Final in Tbilisi, Georgia.

