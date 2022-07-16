ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How the ‘7 Forms of Respect’ can change work, with Seattle entrepreneur and author Julie Pham

By Todd Bishop
geekwire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo people on your team multitask in meetings, or focus on the person speaking?. The answer to that question will help to demonstrate how much your organization prioritizes attention, which is one of the “7 Forms of Respect” in the framework and new book of that name by Julie...

