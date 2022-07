NEW YORK -- A "Law & Order" set became a real-life crime scene Tuesday in Greenpoint, Brooklyn.Police say 31-year-old Johnny Pizzaro was sitting in his car on North Henry Street at around 5 a.m., guarding the NBC production trucks when someone walked up, opened the door, and shot him in the face and neck. The victim was pronounced dead at Woodhull Hospital, CBS2's Jessica Moore reported."Early morning, quiet. Just a pop, and a dude ran," one man said.He told Moore he worked with Pizzaro, putting up "No Parking" fliers and cones along the block where the show "Law & Order:...

