No injuries reported after structure fire in Carbon County

A fire and explosion rocked Nevada’s iconic Hoover Dam on Tuesday morning. Bystander Kristy Hairston tweeted a video at 1.11pm, saying that she was “touring the Hoover Dam” when she “heard an explosion”.“My goodness, something has just blown up,” a witness can be heard saying in the video.Boulder City, Nevada, officials said the fire at the dam has been extinguished.The US Bureau of Reclamation, which oversees the dam, said on Tuesday a transformer caught on fire, but that fire crews were able to put out the blaze without incident. No one was injured in the blast, according to the agency, and the power grid is still functioning. The iconic dam, completed in 1935, provides hydropower serving millions of people across Nevada, Arizona, and California. Read More Explosion and fire reported at Nevada’s Hoover DamWhat is the role of the Hoover Dam?World War II-era boat emerges from shrinking Lake MeadMassive rockslide at drought-stricken Lake Powell caught on video

