Cell Phones

Stop Lights Flickering in Your iPhone Videos by Switching to PAL Format

By Hiba Fiaz
makeuseof.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA great thing about the iPhone’s camera is that you can choose the quality, format, and frame rates of your photos and videos. PAL is one example of a video format that you can choose to record videos in, which might be the way to go if lights and screens are...

www.makeuseof.com

