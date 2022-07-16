ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denham Springs, LA

No injuries; one arrested after shots fired in commercial parking lot near Denham

an17.com
 3 days ago

On Friday, July 15, LPSO Dispatch received a call of gunshots in the parking lot...

www.an17.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

American judge kidnapped and held for $36,000 ransom after hiring two prostitutes while vacationing in Rio de Janeiro: Four suspects are in custody, including two men who posed as a police officer

An American judge vacationing in Rio de Janeiro hired two prostitutes before he was kidnapped and held for ransom by two men who were posing as police officers. The magistrate, whose name has not been released by Brazilian authorities, arrived in the tourist hot spot July 3, according to police reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Miami

Nearly a month later, police arrest woman who accidentally shot and killed juvenile

PEMBROKE PINES – The Pembroke Pines Police Department has announced the arrest of the woman who accidentally shot and killed a juvenile in a Coconut Reef home.Francy Marcos faces one felony charge of manslaughter with a firearm.According to police, around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11, 24-year-old Marcos was handling a firearm inside a home near intersection of 180 Avenue and SW 12 Street when it accidentally discharged, striking a juvenile victim."I came home probably about 10 minutes after it happened, everything was already full of about 20 police officers and fire truck parked on my grass. They had already taken him and I heard that they were really struggling with him before they put him in the ambulance," said a neighbor, who didn't want to be identified, at the time of the shooting. The child, whose age has not been released, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Officials said both the victim and Marcos were family members."They've been in my prayers since last night, it's just devastating," the neighbor went on. Marcos is being held at BSO Main Jail.  
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denham Springs, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Livingston, LA
City
Denham Springs, LA
TheDailyBeast

Florida Parents Arrested After 6-Year-Old Found With Head in Hotel Toilet

A 6-year-old boy was found with his head in the toilet of a Florida hotel earlier this month, “like he was drinking water,” according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. Discovered by deputies badly injured and without a pulse, the child was taken to a hospital and placed on life support for a brain bleed, local outlets reported Wednesday. Five other children were also in the room at the Knights Inn, all displaying signs of physical abuse. Their parents, who moved the family into the hotel in April, now face several child neglect charges. Larry Rhodes and Bianca Blaise initially told deputies that the children, who ranged in age from infancy to 6 years old, had gotten into a fight, according to an arrest report. But when a 4-year-old with “fresh cuts” around the mouth was asked, he replied: “Daddy hit me.” Later, Blaise told investigators that Rhodes had “whooped” the siblings in the past, and that he had recently run out of a prescription to treat schizophrenia. The 6-year-old remains in critical condition, WESH reported.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
Fox News

Texas couple arrested after dead baby found in their filthy apartment, police say

A Texas couple was arrested this week after officers found a dead eight-month-old baby in their apartment, police said. The Odessa Police Department revealed the gruesome details in an arrest affidavit, saying the infant had heavy bruising and swelling to the left side of his face and head. There were also multiple, smaller bruises along the top of the dead baby’s cranium, police said.
ODESSA, TX
CBS DFW

21-year-old arrested after children abducted at gunpoint, police say

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Twenty-one-year old Ariel Stuart was charged with two counts of aggravated kidnapping on July 11. Police said Stuart took two girls from a house at gunpoint in the 9800 block of Brockbank Drive.Two other suspects were with Stuart when he allegedly took the children, ages four and five. Law enforcement officials eventually found the children unharmed. Chopper 11 flew overhead as a woman escorted the girls to an awaiting police cruiser. The investigation is ongoing.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Lpso Dispatch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRLD News Radio

Dallas Police: Two teen girls shot, one dies

Dallas police are still looking for the shooter who shot two teenage girls over the weekend, killing one of them. Police say the teen girls, ages 16 and 17 were found shot at a apartment complex in the Red Bird area of Dallas Saturday morning. They were rushed to the hospital where the 16-year-old died.
DALLAS, TX
WWL-AMFM

Cops shoot at reckless driving suspect in New Orleans

Louisiana State Police say a trooper fired his gun at a suspect in New Orleans East Saturday night. "At approximately 9:30 p.m., Troopers conducting proactive patrols in the New Orleans East area received a complaint of reckless driving," Trooper Ross Brennan said. "Upon responding to the area, Troopers observed a suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of U.S. Highway 90 (Chef Menteur Highway) and Downman Road."
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy