Weekend Reads: Population Growth

Ranil Wickremesinghe has been elected Sri Lanka’s new president after a parliament vote count on Wednesday.Mr Wickremesinghe has been serving as the caretaker president ever since former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country and emailed his resignation days later. The vote could lead to political turmoil in the south Asian island state reeling from its worst economic crisis in memory. Mr Wickremesinghe, 73, appointed as prime minister in May, is a seasoned politician with a wide experience in diplomatic and international affairs. Brought in by his predecessor, he has been leading crucial talks on an economic bailout package with the International Monetary Fund. More follows Read More Queues form at petrol stations as daily life resumes in Sri Lanka following state of emergencyWho will be Sri Lanka’s next president? Race narrows to three candidates before voteSri Lanka’s acting president declares emergency to curb protests ahead of voting

WORLD ・ 38 MINUTES AGO