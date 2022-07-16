ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weekend Reads: Population Growth

By Editor
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis weekend’s read is a new report from the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs predicting global population growth throughout the rest of this century. The total population of our planet is expected to reach 8 billion this coming November. Since 1974 when we hit 5...

Daily Mail

Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance

Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Putin admits Western sanctions are causing Russia 'colossal' problems and says country 'cannot develop in isolation from the rest of the world'

Russian President Vladimir Putin has admitted his nation is facing 'colossal' high-tech problems due to the onset of unprecedented Western sanctions over Ukraine. The Kremlin chief said the West's sanctions had cut Russia off from major technology products and conceded the nation could not develop in complete isolation, but added it would be impossible to fully sever Moscow's connection to the rest of the world.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

US military chief reveals first Chinese target if war breaks out

If the U.S. and China ever go to war, the U.S. will go after China’s command and control first, the commandant of the Marine Corps revealed last week. During an event called “Defense Disruptors Series: A Conversation with General David Berger” at the Hudson Institute, Gen. Berger said “to weaken that animal over there” — referring to communist China — the U.S. would “go after command and control.”
MILITARY
The Independent

Ranil Wickremesinghe elected as Sri Lanka’s next president

Ranil Wickremesinghe has been elected Sri Lanka’s new president after a parliament vote count on Wednesday.Mr Wickremesinghe has been serving as the caretaker president ever since former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country and emailed his resignation days later. The vote could lead to political turmoil in the south Asian island state reeling from its worst economic crisis in memory. Mr Wickremesinghe, 73, appointed as prime minister in May, is a seasoned politician with a wide experience in diplomatic and international affairs. Brought in by his predecessor, he has been leading crucial talks on an economic bailout package with the International Monetary Fund. More follows Read More Queues form at petrol stations as daily life resumes in Sri Lanka following state of emergencyWho will be Sri Lanka’s next president? Race narrows to three candidates before voteSri Lanka’s acting president declares emergency to curb protests ahead of voting
WORLD
The Associated Press

UK weather turmoil disrupts train travel for 3rd day

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s record-breaking heat wave disrupted travel for a third day and firefighters remained on alert Wednesday even as cloudy skies and showers brought relief from the scorching temperatures of recent days. Forecasters predict London will reach a high of 26 Celsius (79 Fahrenheit) on Wednesday,...
TRAFFIC
AFP

Final two candidates for UK PM to be decided

The final two candidates to become UK prime minister will be decided Wednesday, with Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Penny Mordaunt battling it out with frontrunner Rishi Sunak.  The final two will be announced at four pm (1400 GMT), before the race then moves to the party members who will decide the new leader and prime minister.
POLITICS
The Independent

Royal Mail loses £1m a day as staff disputes stall turnaround plans

The boss of Royal Mail has said disputes with unions over job cuts and pay have stalled transformation plans but stressed the company is still open to talks with unions.The warning came as the firm posted a slump in sales and told shareholders that weaker parcel demand and “stalled” cost savings will weigh on its outlook for the year.Bosses said the business lost £1 million each day over the latest quarter.ROYAL MAIL GROUP STRIKE BALLOT RESULT WE DID IT. 97.6% YES 77% turnout. 115,000 members. 1,500 workplaces. Stunning. Thank you to every single one of our members and representatives #HomeToVote...
BUSINESS
Reuters

UK inflation strikes new 40-year high of 9.4% in June

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - Surging petrol and food prices last month pushed British inflation to its highest rate in 40 years, according to official figures that bolstered the chances of a rare half percentage-point Bank of England interest rate hike next month.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

US rabbi reviving Jewish roots in her family’s Italian town

SERRASTRETTA, Italy (AP) — From a rustic, tiny synagogue she fashioned from her family’s ancestral home in this mountain village, an American rabbi is keeping a promise made to her Italian-born father: reconnect people in this southern region of Calabria to their Jewish roots, links nearly severed five centuries ago when the Inquisition forced Jews to convert to Christianity.
RELIGION
The Associated Press

Boatsetter Creates Fleet of Entrepreneurs on the Water: More Than One Million Boaters and Boat Owners Alike Have Turned to Boatsetter In Seattle and Beyond

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Boatsetter, the leading marketplace for on-the-water experiences and boat rentals in the U.S., is creating an entirely new industry within the sharing economy - and rapidly forging a path to entrepreneurship for thousands of boat owners in the process. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005396/en/ Boatsetter experiences in Seattle (Photo: Business Wire)
SEATTLE, WA

