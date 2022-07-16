Overnight Topeka shooting lands one man in jail

TOPEKA (KSNT) – An overnight report of aggravated assault involving gunshots ended in a man’s arrest.

On July 16 at 12 a.m., officers with the Topeka Police Department were dispatched to the 200 block of NE Lake in reference to an assault that involved shots being fired.

After investigating, Alejandro Espinoza-Hinostroza, 29, was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections under the following charges:

Aggravated Assault

Battery

Possession of a stolen firearm

