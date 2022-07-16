ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Missouri swimmer likely infected with amoeba in Iowa dies

News Channel Nebraska
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri resident who was infected with a rare brain-eating amoeba that likely happened after swimming in a southwestern Iowa lake has died, health officials said Friday. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said the patient died due to primary amebic...

southeast.newschannelnebraska.com

kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Monday, July 18th, 2022

(Jefferson City, MO) -- A Missouri man who contracted a brain-eating amoeba while swimming in a southwest Iowa lake has died. Lisa Cox with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services confirmed the man’s death in an email sent to the Des Moines Register. The amoeba caused the unidentified man to contract Primary Amebic Meningoencephalitis, or PAM, which is almost always fatal. Cox said there have been 154 known cases of PAM in the U-S in the past 60 years, with only four survivors. Meanwhile, the Lake of Three Fires remains closed to swimmers.
IOWA STATE
Washington Examiner

Majority of Eric Greitens's campaign funded outside Missouri

Missouri Republican Senate candidate Eric Greitens has received nearly 78% of his campaign funds from sources outside of Missouri. Greitens has raised about $416,600 within the state, and $1.5 million outside, according to Open Secrets. These numbers come just a week after a super PAC supporting him raised $900,000 toward the race, in which he is one of 20 Republican candidates for retiring Sen. Roy Blunt's seat.
MISSOURI STATE
The Associated Press

Iowa man convicted in lottery-rigging scheme is paroled

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A former lottery computer technician convicted in a scheme to rig computers to win jackpots for himself, friends and family has been paroled after serving more than five years in an Iowa prison. Eddie Tipton, 59, was released from prison Friday, according to online prisoner records. Axios Des Moines first reported that Tipton had been freed from the state prison in Clarinda. Tipton pleaded guilty to ongoing criminal conduct in 2017 and was ordered to pay restitution of $2.2 million to Colorado, Wisconsin, Kansas and Oklahoma. He shared some of the restitution obligation with his brother in Texas, who collected some of the winnings and served a 75-day jail sentence. Tipton worked at an Urbandale, Iowa, organization that provided random number drawing computers to several lottery states. At his sentencing hearing, Tipton told the judge he “wrote software that included code that allowed me to understand or technically predict winning numbers, and I gave those numbers to other individuals who then won the lottery and shared the winnings with me.”
DES MOINES, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Chadron, Peru, and Wayne State demonstrate economic impact

LINCOLN – The Nebraska State College System (NSCS) recently released an economic impact report, demonstrating the collective impact of Chadron, Peru, and Wayne State Colleges on Nebraska. This independent report illustrates that the NSCS adds $564.8 million in income to the Nebraska economy each year, signifying that your State Colleges are working for Nebraska.
CHADRON, NE
News Channel Nebraska

NC welcomes officer, firefighter

NEBRASKA CITY - Police Chief David Lacy introduced new police officer Michael Odom of North Carolina, where he gained 12 years experience in law enforcement. He said due to reciprocity rules, Odom will not have to attend law enforcement training in Nebraska before joining the police force. Lacy: “We’ll get...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
WCIA

CDC: Only 8 Illinois counties have low COVID community level

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The CDC’s latest COVID community level of Illinois shows that, in the last week, the state has undergone a complete reversal in COVID levels per county. Last week’s map showed the state was improving: from the July 3 to July 10, the number of counties listed as having a low level of transmission increased from 21 to 31. Just one week later, that number has shrunk to just eight scattered throughout the state.
ILLINOIS STATE

