Kansas City, MO

Missouri swimmer likely infected with amoeba in Iowa dies

By Steve Smith
 3 days ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – A Missouri resident who was infected with a rare brain-eating amoeba that likely happened after swimming in a southwestern Iowa...

