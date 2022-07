Antwerp Chamber of Commerce Business Spotlight for July is Jennifer Ankney and the Sam Switzer Realty in Hicksville, Ohio. Jennifer Ankney is the newest full-time realtor in Sam Switzer Realty’s Hicksville Office. She comes to real estate with a passion and excitement for helping people buy and sell their homes to start their next big life adventures! She works in the NW Ohio region (Hicksville, Antwerp, Payne, Edgerton, Sherwood, Cecil, Defiance, Edon and beyond), but also has an awesome network of Realtors in NE Indiana to refer to as well if that is where the next stage of your life is taking you.

