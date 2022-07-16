Josh H. Smith starting Saturday for Rangers

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is feeling confident after working on his diet during the offseason. Jones said he made "significant strides" in his diet this offseason, stating, "I think it's important to assess everything and that was one of the things I wanted to improve." He added It all goes back into just trying to be a better player and person, that was my goal this offseason. I feel better, I feel confident, and that's what's important. I'm just gonna try and go in there and do my thing and lead everybody and help us come together as a unit." After spending his rookie training camp in a quarterback competition with Cam Newton, Jones will enter this offseason as New England's starter from Day 1. In his rookie season, Jones earned Pro Football Focus' eleventh highest quarterback grade (80.4), eighteen spots above the next highest graded rookie signal caller, the Chicago Bear's Justin Fields (64.2).

