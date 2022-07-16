ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meadville, PA

Multiple Northwest Pa. agencies search for missing person

By Brett Balicki
 3 days ago

Multiple agencies are searching for Candice Caffas in Meadville, along French Creek in West Mead and Union Townships.

According to state police, Caffas, 34, was last seen at 3 a.m. Saturday morning at her residence in Union Twp. in Crawford Co.

Caffas is 95 pounds, 4’9, with green eyes and was last seen wearing a purple T-shirt, orange pants with a floral design and multi-colored sneakers. Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) West Mead and multiple agencies from Erie and Allegheny are investigating.

Anyone with information is ask to contact PSP Meadville at 814-728-3600.

IN THIS ARTICLE
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

