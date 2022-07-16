Multiple Northwest Pa. agencies search for missing person
Multiple agencies are searching for Candice Caffas in Meadville, along French Creek in West Mead and Union Townships.
According to state police, Caffas, 34, was last seen at 3 a.m. Saturday morning at her residence in Union Twp. in Crawford Co.30-year-old hospitalized after Saturday morning shooting
Caffas is 95 pounds, 4’9, with green eyes and was last seen wearing a purple T-shirt, orange pants with a floral design and multi-colored sneakers. Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) West Mead and multiple agencies from Erie and Allegheny are investigating.
For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists
Anyone with information is ask to contact PSP Meadville at 814-728-3600.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.
Comments / 7