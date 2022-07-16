Mariners starting Abraham Toro at second base on Saturday

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Yu Chang is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Chang will start at second base on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander Jordan Lyles and Baltimore. Yandy Diaz moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Chang for 5.5 FanDuel points on...
The Midsummer Classic has arrived at Dodger Stadium.
The Guardians have three representatives in Tuesday night's All-Star Game: third baseman Jose Ramirez, second baseman Andres Gimenez and closer Emmanuel Clase. Gimenez is the lone Cleveland starter for the American League, as Jose Altuve was unable to play.
San Francisco Giants outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr. is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Wade is getting the nod at first base, batting ninth in the order versus Brewers starter Aaron Ashby. Our models project Wade for 0.6 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
The first half of the 2022 MLB season has come to a close. Several teams are entering the second half on a good note, having played well enough in the first half to put themselves in position to make a run down the stretch. Some teams have had to fight...
Sunday's game between the Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals has been postponed due to inclement weather. Sunday's clash between the Reds and Cardinals has been postponed due to rain. It will be made up on Saturday, September 17th as part of a doubleheader.
The Texas Rangers did not include Jonah Heim in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Heim will take the Rangers' last game before the All-Star break off while Meibrys Viloria starts at catcher and bats ninth. Heim will carry a .262 batting average into the break, with...
Detroit Tigers outfielder Victor Reyes is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Reyes will start in right field on Sunday and bat second versus right-hander Shane Bieber and Cleveland. Miguel Cabrera moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Reyes for 7.3 FanDuel points on Sunday....
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles aimed high with their 13th-round draft pick. A full seven feet — and that’s before their new pitching prospect gets on the mound. The O’s selected 7-foot left-hander Jared Beck from Saint Leo University with the first pick in Round 13 of baseball’s amateur draft Tuesday. If Beck makes it to the majors, he’d pass 6-foot-11 pitchers Sean Hjelle and Jon Rauch as the tallest player in major league history. Beck struck out 105 batters in 68 1/3 innings for Division II Saint Leo this season, posting a 3.95 ERA. He’s also pitched summer ball for the Savannah Bananas, where he stood out on a minor league club focused more on wacky entertainment than player development.
New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Higashioka will catch for right-hander Gerrit Cole on Sunday and bat ninth versus left-hander Chris Sale and Boston. Jose Trevino returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Higashioka for 6.6 FanDuel...
Washington Nationals infielder Luis Garcia is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Garcia will start at shortstop on Sunday and bat fifth versus right-hander Spencer Strider and Atlanta. Alcides Escobar moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Garcia for 8.9 FanDuel points on Sunday. His...
New York Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Torres will start at second base on Sunday and bat fourth versus left-hander Chris Sale and Boston. Josh Donaldson returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Torres for 11.0 FanDuel points...
Colorado Rockies outfielder Randal Grichuk is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Grichuk is getting the nod in center field, batting seventh in the order versus Pirates starter Bryse Wilson. Our models project Grichuk for 1.1 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 11.5...
The Atlanta Braves did not list Marcell Ozuna in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Washington Nationals. Ozuna will take the afternoon off Sunday while Ronald Acuna Jr. starts in the designated hitter spot and bats leadoff. Our models project Ozuna for 262 more plate appearances this season, with...
Minnesota Twins infielder Jose Miranda is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Miranda will start at third base on Sunday and bat seventh versus right-hander Dylan Cease and Chicago. Gio Urshela returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Miranda for 8.5 FanDuel points on...
San Diego Padres infielder Ha-Seong Kim is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Kim is being replaced at shortstop by C.J. Abrams versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. In 321 plate appearances this season, Kim has a .243 batting average with a .695 OPS, 5 home runs,...
Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Diaz is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Pirates starter Bryse Wilson. Our models project Diaz for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.6 RBI...
Chicago White Sox outfielder Leury Garcia is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Garcia will start in left field on Sunday and bat seventh versus right-hander Chris Archer and the Twins. A.J. Pollock moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Garcia for 6.8 FanDuel points...
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder David Peralta is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres. Peralta will start in left field on Sunday and bat fifth versus right-hander Mike Clevinger and the Padres. Jordan Luplow returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Peralta for 9.4 FanDuel points...
San Diego Padres infielder C.J. Abrams is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Abrams is getting the nod at shortstop, batting ninth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. Our models project Abrams for 0.9 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.2 RBI and 6.2 FanDuel points.
The St. Louis Cardinals did not include Edmundo Sosa (leg) in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Sosa suffered a leg injury in last night's game and will sit out Sunday's contest, though his injury is not believed to be too serious. Tommy Edman will take over at shortstop while Nolan Gorman joins the lineup at second base and bats fifth.
