Devils acquire John Marino from Penguins for Ty Smith, third-round pick

It is a new era in Minnesota. Vikings first-year Head Coach Kevin O'Connell will be tasked with guiding the franchise back to the postseason for the first time in three seasons. The roster is a talented one with Pro-Bowlers and All-Pros all over the field, including quarterback Kirk Cousins, running back Dalvin Cook, receiver Justin Jefferson, edge-rushers Za'Darius Smith and Danielle Hunter, linebacker Eric Kendricks and safety Harrison Smith. With that said, what will the record be for the Vikings at the end of the 2022 regular season? It is time to project.
