Devils acquire John Marino from Penguins for Ty Smith, third-round pick

The San Francisco 49ers and New York Giants have different questions hovering over them regarding their quarterback situations this summer. San Francisco seems prepared to go all-in on 2021 rookie Trey Lance as its new starting signal-caller even though veteran Jimmy Garoppolo is still on the roster. The Giants, meanwhile, hit a figurative reset button this past winter and ultimately hired former Buffalo Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen as their new general manager. Schoen then chose former Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll to be his head coach, and such decisions caused the Giants to be linked with former Buffalo backup Mitchell Trubisky in offseason rumors.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO