SC Army veteran admits bilking the U.S. gov't in a 'prolific' fraud

By John McDermott jmcdermott@postandcourier.com
The Post and Courier
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Lowcountry resident and active-duty soldier has pleaded guilty in Georgia to defrauding the U.S. government by exploiting relief programs aimed at assisting struggling businesses and disabled veterans. Dara Buck, 39, of Ladson is awaiting sentencing after admitting she led a “prolific” scheme that cost taxpayers more than $4.5...

www.postandcourier.com

