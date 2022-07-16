SC Army veteran admits bilking the U.S. gov't in a 'prolific' fraud

REQUEST FOR BIDS Job No.: 220710 Job Name: Lawn and Grounds Care and Maintenance at Enston Home Management Group (EHMG) The Housing Authority of the City of Charleston (CHA) will receive Bids for Lawn and Grounds Care and Maintenance at Enston Homes Management Group (EHMG), Charleston, SC. Bids will be accepted until August 4, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. A copy of the Bid package may be obtained by sending a request via email to contracts@chacity.org. Questions or request for clarification should be sent in writing via email to pwaring@chacity.org. Deadline for questions and clarifications is 12:00 noon on Thursday, July 28, 2022. An Addendum may be issued for clarification. Bidder is responsible for checking the CHA website, www.chacity.org, for any and all addenda. Bids must be submitted to Priscilla M. Waring, Procurement & Contracts Manager, 550 Meeting Street, Suite 102 Charleston, SC 29403 or hand delivered . It is CHA's intent to enter into a one-year contract with options to renew at the Housing Authority of the City of Charleston's discretion for three (3) additional one-year terms for a maximum term of four consecutive years. Acceptance of this contract will obligate the contractor and subcontractors to comply with local, state and federal regulations for employment and business practices. The Contractors and Subcontractors must comply with the current HUD Maintenance Wage Rate Determination; The Section 3 Provisions of the Housing and Urban Development Act of 1968. Minority and Women Owned Business; Veteran Owned Businesses and Small Businesses are encouraged to respond. The Housing Authority reserves the right to wave irregularities, to re-advertise this project; to reject any and all Bids and to retain Bid packages submitted and use any idea in a package regardless of whether the package is selected. Arthur S. Milligan, Jr., President & Chief Executive Officer AD# 2013140.

