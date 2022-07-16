ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leaders grapple with St. Pete’s tight office market

By Veronica Brezina
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVacancies continue to plummet while office rental rates skyrocket, creating a tighter market and leaving companies eagerly hunting for Class A space in St. Petersburg. As companies face limited options and a lack of confidence in inking long-term leases, real estate developers and economic development professionals are concerned about the perception...

Biopharma company opens downtown St. Pete hub

Publicly traded biopharmaceutical company Cybin, known for developing drugs for mental health patients, has opened a global hub in St. Petersburg. Toronto, Canada-based Cybin (NYSE American: CYBN) leverages decades of human psychedelic research to create therapeutics that benefit patients and providers. Cybin’s active drug programs target major depressive disorder, alcohol use disorder, anxiety disorders and neuroinflammation.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
New funding boosts Spontivly’s trajectory in St. Pete

St. Petersburg-based startup Spontivly, a community management platform that recently received backing from Shark Tank investor Mark Cuban, has received an additional investment from venture capital firm Tampa Bay Ventures. Spontivly, founded in 2019 by Anthony Nagendraraj and Marissa Huggins, is described as the “Google Analytics for the community,” as...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Welch selected for Bloomberg city leadership program

The Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative announced Monday that St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch will be one of 40 mayors from around the world who will participate in the yearlong education and professional development program. The program is designed to equip mayors with the leadership and management tools to tackle complex challenges in their cities and improve the quality of life of their residents. “I am honored to have been selected to join this year’s cohort of Mayors and global leaders,” Welch said in the city's news release. “It is a great opportunity to tell St. Pete’s story; and exchange ideas and develop resources that will help us achieve our vision of inclusive prosperity for all.” The mayors will convene in New York City this week for a four-day, immersive classroom experience and convening. Two senior leaders from each of the cities will also participate in the program and begin their classroom experience in August.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Momentum builds for surf park in Tampa Bay

Florida’s Gulf Coast is not known as a surfer’s paradise due to its small swells, but a recent study has confirmed one local entrepreneur’s belief that a resort built around the sport would thrive in Tampa Bay. Tony Miller, a former advertising executive in Tampa, first announced...
TAMPA, FL
RockHouse Live International to open downtown venue

July 19, 2022 - RockHouse Live International, a hybrid, live and virtual entertainment-themed restaurant and venue, will open a new location in downtown St. Petersburg, according to a news release. The exact address was not disclosed. The St. Petersburg venue will have indoor and outdoor seating, a full kitchen and a full liquor bar. It will also use technologies from its publicly traded sister company, VNUE Inc., which records live events and music. The venue has a flagship location in Clearwater Beach. "For the last year I have had so many people come to me and ask if we were going to put a location there, and I am very happy to finally say that we are! Downtown St. Pete is an amazing, vibrant hub, and we are looking forward to bringing our delicious food, our music, and our vibe to this eclectic and fast-growing area, and becoming an integral part of the community," founder Zach Bair said in a press release.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Clearwater progresses on amphitheater development

The $83 million vision of a connected downtown waterfront park and amphitheater is coming closer into view. During a host of city meetings on Monday, the City of Clearwater staff received an update on the construction of the 22-acre Imagine Clearwater development, which will transform Coachman Park anchored by a new amphitheater. They also reviewed a development agreement pertaining to two bluff properties that would link to the park.

