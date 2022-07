Juan Soto is MLB’s biggest name at the moment. The outfielder began trending after he reportedly turned down a $440 million dollar extension from the Washington Nationals. This led many to believe that the Nationals will trade him ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. Soto didn’t let the trade rumors get to his head, however, and won the 2022 Home Run Derby. The 23-year old is a star in every sense of the word. Soto’s agent Scott Boras commented on the outfielder’ market value, per MLB insider Hector Gomez.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 9 HOURS AGO