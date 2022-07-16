ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Remote meetings led to skipped votes in Chicago City Council, BGA finds

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ecGEl_0gi5acUz00
EMBED <> More Videos Remote meetings led to skipped votes in city council, BGA finds

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The COVID-19 pandemic forced Chicago City Council members to switch from in-person meetings to remote.

A policy analysis by the Better Government Association found that Chicago City Council members were marking themselves present for meetings, but failed to cast votes when called. Council rules require all present members to vote unless recused under conflict-of-interest rules.

SEE ALSO | BGA investigates claims former IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike violated Ethics Act

The BGA Policy Team looked at meetings held and votes taken from May 2019 through the end of May 2022. Some of the findings include missed votes per meeting significantly increased, rates of missed votes dropped to pre-pandemic levels once City Council meetings resumed in-person.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
blockclubchicago.org

City Council Will Vote To Push Mayor To Release Full Report On Hilco Demolition Disaster In Little Village

LITTLE VILLAGE — A resolution asking the city to release the full watchdog report on the botched Little Village implosion is up for City Council approval Wednesday. The proposed measure — which Little Village Ald. Mike Rodriguez (22nd) introduced in January — unanimously passed the City Council’s Committee on Health and Human Relations Friday. It’s non-binding, meaning the resolution can’t force Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration to release the report; that’s up to the discretion of Corporation Counsel Celia Meza, Rodriguez said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Mayor Lightfoot says she will not 'sit idly by' and allow City Council to raise ticket threshold back up for speed cameras

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Another showdown is expected this week over the threshold for issuing speed camera tickets in Chicago. The City Council may vote to raise threshold for speed camera tickets from 6 mph over the limit to 10 mph over the limit. The Finance Committee last month voted 16 to 15 in favor or raising the threshold back, but a final vote was put off. At a City Council meeting in June, Ald. Jason Ervin (28th) and six other aldermen moved to "defer and publish" the ordinance, pushing off a final vote until the next City Council meeting –...
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

Mayor Lightfoot suggests she'll veto speed camera measure if passed by City Council

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - Mayor Lori Lightfoot suggested that if aldermen vote to raise the minimum speed for triggering speed camera tickets she’ll veto the measure. Right now, going six miles an hour over the speed limit will trigger that ominous camera flash going off and motorists being sent tickets. Many aldermen want to raise that to 10 miles an hour over the limit. But, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the limit should stay where it is.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
WPXI Pittsburgh

Report: Illinois property law fails to end redlining impact

A nearly 80-year-old law intended to put distressed and tax-delinquent Chicago-area properties back to productive use has done little to improve or solve racial inequities in the city's Black and Latino neighborhoods, according to a study. A report released Tuesday by the Cook County treasurer's office proposes scrapping or modifying...
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago City Council#Politics Local#Bga
fox32chicago.com

South Side Chicago residents say low-income housing promises have gone unfulfilled

The Chicago Housing Authority will vote Tuesday on using public land at the former site of the Harold Ickes Homes in the South Loop to build a new high school. But some public housing residents and organizations say the land should be used to create more housing for people in need, and promises for housing made by elected officials have gone unfulfilled. Roderick Wilson, executive director of the Lugenia Burns Hope Center talks more about it.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
fox32chicago.com

Former inmate housing development faces challenge in Chicago

CHICAGO - A proposed development aiming to reduce crime in Chicago is facing opposition before it can even break ground. The project would provide transitional housing for former inmates. Brittini Flatley grew up on Chicago’s South Side in the Chatham neighborhood and always aspired to build back better what she...
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Lightfoot Appoints Former Ald. Michael Scott Jr. To Chicago Board Of Education His Father Once Ran

NORTH LAWNDALE — The mayor has appointed former Ald. Michael Scott Jr. (24th), one of her key City Council allies, to the Chicago Board of Education his father once ran. Scott, who abruptly resigned as alderman in May to take a private sector job with Cinespace Film Studios, will follow in the footsteps of his late father, Michael Scott Sr., who was the powerful president of the Chicago Board of Education under Mayor Richard M. Daley.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago's largest landlord sued over dangerous living conditions

CHICAGO - Chicago's largest landlord is being sued over unsafe living conditions. A class-action lawsuit was filed Monday against Pangea Properties. More than a dozen tenants are accusing the company of fostering dangerous living conditions that include broken elevators, lack of heat or electricity and severe rodent infestation. Pangea is...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
93K+
Followers
13K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy