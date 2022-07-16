ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

'Affair Of The Heart' Underway At Tulsa's Expo Square

By News On 6
news9.com
 3 days ago

One of Green Country's premiere summer shopping events is underway in Tulsa this...

www.news9.com

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Intense heat in Tulsa affecting pool chemicals

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma summers can get incredibly hot. Tuesday is forecasted to be the hottest day of the year so far, with temps possibly getting to 110 degrees. If cooling off in the pool is part of your plans today, experts are warning of a danger possibly lurking in your backyard. Pool operators say it's now so hot and has been for several consecutive days, that it's actually affecting the chemical balance in many swimming pools.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Watch: Oklahoma Festival Of Ballooning Returns To Muskogee

The Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning will be back in Muskogee in August. There will be activities for the whole family, including live music, games and of course hot air balloons. Mark Wilkerson, the Director of Parks and Recreation in Muskogee, joined News On 6 at 4 p.m. to talk more...
MUSKOGEE, OK
Tulsa, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Fire spreads to north Tulsa landfill

TULSA, Okla. — A large grass fire is spreading to a landfill in north Tulsa. The landfill is located near U.S. Highway 75 and East 56th Street North. Flames can easily be seen from a mile away. This is a developing story. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
TULSA, OK
Christina Howard

Take a Day Trip to The Pioneer Woman Mercantile in Pawhuska, Oklahoma

If you are in the North Eastern Oklahoma area and are looking for a great way to spend the day, consider planning a trip to Pawhuska. The Merc, as Pioneer Woman fans call it, may be the big draw to the area but there is plenty to do as you spend the day in this charming town. The downtown area is lined with one of a kind shops and boutiques.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Drum Corps International members rehearse in dangerous heat ahead of anticipated performance

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Tuesday night, Broken Arrow Memorial Stadium will host nine elite drum corps competing in the Drum Corps International (DCI) Summer Tour. This week’s performance sets the stage for the 2022 World Championship Final scheduled in Indianapolis next month. Tuesday’s performance marks the first time that full competitions have been held since 2019, before the pandemic.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
travelawaits.com

13 Amazing Experiences In Charming Pawhuska, Oklahoma

Have you ever been to a small town that is just charming? A town where you feel welcome, and everyone is friendly? That’s what Pawhuska, Oklahoma is like. This small town in the Osage Nation has so much to offer visitors, from unique experiences to incredible scenery and some fun shopping. If you’re looking for an off-the-beaten-path destination with plenty of charm, Pawhuska is worth checking out!
PAWHUSKA, OK
5newsonline.com

1 dead after shooting in downtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — An 18-year-old woman was killed after gunfire broke out as several young adults hung out a landmark in downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma, where there's an acoustic anomaly, police said. Tulsa police said officers responded to the area where the concrete circle known as the Center of the...
TULSA, OK
KFOR

1 dead in gunfire near popular Tulsa spot

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Police say an 18-year-old woman was killed after gunfire broke out over the weekend as several young adults hung out a landmark in downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma. Tulsa police said officers responded to the area where the concrete circle known as the Center of the Universe...
TULSA, OK
oklahomatoday.com

Weekly Events Calendar, July 18-24, 2022

Each week, Oklahoma Today staffers comb through their calendars to find a handful of great events happening across the state. Get out! See Oklahoma! And be sure to let us know what you find, either here or on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @oklahomatoday. Bursting with Creativity. “Art is everywhere!”...
OKLAHOMA STATE
publicradiotulsa.org

A conversation with Erin Martin, who directs the North Tulsa-based FreshRx Food Is Medicine Program

Our guest is Erin Martin, who has a Masters in Gerontology from USC, is the founder of Conscious Aging Solutions, is President of the Tulsa Urban Ag Coalition, and directs Tulsa's FreshRx Food Is Medicine program. The FreshRx Food Is Medicine Program, based in North Tulsa and now beginning its second year, is a successful initiative aimed at helping Type 2 diabetics improve their health. Martin tells us about this program in detail; it's set to expand both the number of people it serves and the number of clinics where it's available. You can learn more about this local FreshRx Food Is Medicine Program -- which is devoted to "sourcing local, organic, regenerative, and nutrient-dense fruits and vegetables for [its] participants while stimulating [our] local economy and supporting local and small farmers" -- at the Tulsa FreshRx website.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Trip Advisor Names Oklahoma Aquarium In Top 10% Of Attractions Worldwide

The Oklahoma Aquarium in Jenks is listed as one of the top attractions in the world. The travel review site Trip Advisor ranks it among top 10 percent of destinations. Rankings are based on consistently positive reviews and ratings. There’s always something going on at the aquarium. This month, it’s "Sharklahoma."
JENKS, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

EMSA Warns People To Stay Inside During Dangerous Heat

It’s dangerously hot and our Oklahoma Weather Experts say it’s only going to get hotter. EMSA is warning people to stay inside if they can to avoid the extreme heat. Monday is the 18th day of the Heat Alert issued by EMSA, and paramedics tell News On 6 that more than 50 people have gone to the hospital because the extreme heat made them sick.
TULSA, OK

