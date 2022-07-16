'Affair Of The Heart' Underway At Tulsa's Expo Square

Our guest is Erin Martin, who has a Masters in Gerontology from USC, is the founder of Conscious Aging Solutions, is President of the Tulsa Urban Ag Coalition, and directs Tulsa's FreshRx Food Is Medicine program. The FreshRx Food Is Medicine Program, based in North Tulsa and now beginning its second year, is a successful initiative aimed at helping Type 2 diabetics improve their health. Martin tells us about this program in detail; it's set to expand both the number of people it serves and the number of clinics where it's available. You can learn more about this local FreshRx Food Is Medicine Program -- which is devoted to "sourcing local, organic, regenerative, and nutrient-dense fruits and vegetables for [its] participants while stimulating [our] local economy and supporting local and small farmers" -- at the Tulsa FreshRx website.

TULSA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO