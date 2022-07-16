ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Push for Peace fights violence in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Gun violence destroys lives and families. It’s one of the messages at the annual Push for Peace. When an event starts at 8 a.m. on a Saturday morning, dozens of people are working to get it together.

“It’s early in the morning, the kids got out of their beds it’s something outside of their norm, this is something that’s going to enlighten them on what we need to do in our community to bring peace,” said Coach Theirs Howard with Detour Kids.

‘Project backpack’ returns ahead of school year, 3,200 backpacks donated: Mobile County

That’s the theme of the annual Push for Peace. With the recent violence in Mobile and in other surrounding areas, organizers want to send a message that something needs to change.

“Pushing for peace is important, it’s something we all need to do, it takes all of us, everybody getting involved and we like to see everyone come out working together through faith unity, and love to push for peace,” said co-founder Danielle Pledger.

Organizers say there are simple things anyone can do in their daily lives just to make the push for peace achievable.

“I think it’s all about awareness and making sure people understand there are solutions to these issues, it’s about doing it all together, us coming together to make sure we’re making an impact as a community,” said Kalenski Adams.

They also encourage people to get involved whether it’s with a community group or a church.

“I think it’s also having a relationship with the prince of peace, having a relationship with Jesus Christ is the source of all peace,” said Neal Saksa with Forest Hill Church of God.

WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

