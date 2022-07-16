ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyrie Irving to play in Drew League in Los Angeles

By HoopsHype
 3 days ago
Dave McMenamin: Kyrie Irving is expected to play in the Drew League in Los Angeles today at 11 a.m., Drew League commissioner Dino Smiley told ESPN. LeBron James is expected to play at 1:45, per Smiley. Yahoo earlier reported James’ plans to return to the Drew for the first time since 2011.

Source: Twitter @mcten

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Draymond Green just showed up at @DrewLeague but he isn’t expected to play, Dino Smiley told me. Kyrie Irving expected to play for No Limit Soldiers in the next game. – 6:02 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

A liiiittle ironic how these jerseys that LeBron and DeRozan are wearing look like Nets jerseys, but I guess still no Kyrie Irving at Drew. – 5:17 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Drew League stream definitely going down if Kyrie walks out of that tunnel like Stone Cold returning to Wrestlemania. – 5:12 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Clipper Darrell here for a courtside seat at @DrewLeague in case he can boo LeBron James and Kyrie Irving today. Clipper Darrell: “The Lakers can get whoever they want. The Clippers are deep this year, man. Ya’ll better watch out, baby. We’re gonna whoop that a— this year.” – 3:13 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

LaVar Ball is in the building at the Drew League. Still no Kyrie Irving. LeBron James is expected to play at 145. – 3:02 PM

Greg Dickerson @gregdickerson13

Kyrie, LeBron expected to play in Drew League espn.com/nba/story/_/id…

@espn writes about this but not about a co owner of a Boston team calling another Boston teams racist… – 2:53 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Here at the Drew League. So far, Kyrie Irving is not here for the 11 am game. – 2:16 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Here at the Drew League. The buzz in the gym is that Kyrie Irving, at the very least, is not going to be playing here at 11 as previously reported. – 2:13 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

New story: Kyrie and LeBron are reuniting in Los Angeles – at the Drew League es.pn/3aIqBQF1:35 PM

Brad Turner @BA_Turner

Kyrie Irving expected to play at Drew League today at 11. LeBron James expected to play at 1:45 today at Drew League – 1:01 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Kyrie Irving is expected to play in the Drew League in Los Angeles today at 11 a.m., Drew League commissioner Dino Smiley told ESPN. LeBron James is expected to play at 1:45, per Smiley. Yahoo earlier reported James’ plans to return to the Drew for the first time since 2011. – 12:43 PM

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype

How many of these things will happen before the start of the season?

KD out of Brooklyn

Donovan Mitchell in New York

Kyrie Irving with Lakers – 4:40 AM

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer

Today’s full episode of ‘Please Don’t Aggregate This’ is live now on @getcallin, Apple, Spotify and more.

Deep dives on Donovan Mitchell, Utah, New York, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn, Indiana post-Ayton offer sheet, and a whole lot more: callin.com/link/zaKSJplwjr5:22 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

leaving it up to the capologists to add pieces to make this legal. Here’s my mega proposal:

Knicks: Mitchell

Pacers: Barrett, Toppin

Jazz: Westbrook (expiring), two picks from Lakers, one from Nets, two picks Pacers, two from Knicks.

Nets: Turner, Fournier

Lakers: Irving – 4:00 PM

Joe Vardon @joevardon

Fourteen of the most popular NBA players missed a combined 67 percent of available regular-season games last year, from Ben Simmons to Zion to Kyrie to LeBron. It’s a troubling trend, ⁦@The Athletictheathletic.com/3424723/2022/0…1:59 PM

Rob Perez: 100,000 concurrent viewers watching a game from a handheld device that Kyrie did not play in (yet) pic.twitter.com/1kTuekkO8G -via Twitter @WorldWideWob / July 16, 2022

Mark Medina: The scene inside @DrewLeague. Kyrie Irving was scheduled to play at 11 am PT. But Drew League commissioner Dino Smiley told me there’s no update on when he’ll arrive. pic.twitter.com/vFUGFPYyi4 -via Twitter @MarkG_Medina / July 16, 2022

Mark Medina: The line outside King/Drew Magnet High School in hopes to see Kyrie Irving and LeBron James play some hoops today pic.twitter.com/obU9yNSPbT -via Twitter @MarkG_Medina / July 16, 2022

