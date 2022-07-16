ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

No injuries after travel trailer explosion, fire in Aurora

By Robert Garrison
 3 days ago
AURORA, Colo. — No injuries were reported after a travel trailer explosion and fire in Aurora Saturday morning.

The fifth-wheel trailer was parked along Exposition Avenue at Ohio Drive when an explosion was reported around 8:15 a.m.

The trailer was engulfed in flames when crews from the Aurora Fire Rescue arrived on scene.

The explosion damaged windows at a nearby business, Aurora Fire Rescue said.

The cause of the explosion and fire is under investigation.

