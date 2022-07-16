Gun safety practices could curb shooting incidents, officials say

About one gun a day is stolen in the City of Toledo.

At least 157 thefts have been reported as of mid-July, with about 10 percent involving multiple guns. However, despite the high numbers, Lt. Paul Davis of the Toledo Police Department said that this is par for the course — the department hasn’t noticed a significant uptick in gun thefts.

Even with the high number of thefts and a similarly high number of shootings in the city this year, there isn’t really a way for police to connect gun thefts with shootings. The only way to know if a stolen firearm was used in a crime is for that gun to be recovered in relation to that specific crime.

“It is often difficult to know who stole a firearm without catching the suspect in the commission of the theft or through further follow-up investigation,” Lieutenant Davis added. “Stolen guns can change hands multiple times before being seized or confiscated by officers.”

Toledo City Councilman Cerssandra McPherson agreed that it would be difficult to quantify whether stolen guns were the ones used in active shootings.

“It could very well be a question of, are stolen guns then being used in some of these active shootings?” she asked. “And flip it on the other side, so that it is not a question of are these guns that are stolen being used, but how can we eliminate that issue?”

Ms. McPherson’s solution was simple — proper and secure storage of firearms in homes and vehicles. But the only way to know if widespread safe storage would decrease gun violence is to make it happen.

“Statistically, if guns are locked up in the home, safely secured, I'm sure accidental shootings in the home would go down,” Ms. McPherson said. “But the street shootings? I don’t know because we can’t tie the shootings to the guns that have been stolen.”

Andy Sharlow, manager at Oregon-based gun supplier Woodville Surplus Shop, said there is no excuse for gun owners’ failure to secure their weapons.

Under federal law, all firearms in the U.S. ship with a lock in the box from the factory – though it’s a bare-bones lock similar to a bike lock, and won’t help with guns being stolen, it does help prevent accidental discharges.

In early July, a man was shot in the face by a toddler in South Toledo. To Ms. McPherson, there was no reason the child should’ve even been able to access a gun.

“You should want to make sure, especially if you have children in your home, you should want to make sure that that gun is safe, that it is properly secured,” she said. “Because kids go looking for things like that.”

The best way to keep guns out of the hands of children, Mr. Sharlow said, is with a gun safe. Woodville Surplus employees always try to talk customers into buying a safe, which models as low as $30. Mr. Sharlow said only about half of his customers actually go home with a new safe, but some others already have safes at home.

Lieutenant Davis also stressed the importance of keeping firearms securely locked up in the home, away from children.

“Gun owners should keep their firearms stored in a locked and secure location and never leave a firearm unsecured in a vehicle,” he said. “This can help prevent thefts and young children gaining access to firearms.”

Lieutenant Davis said that gun locks are available from Community Services officers at community meetings, as well as at the Ottawa Park Substation.

Ms. McPherson said that the best route forward to decreasing gun thefts and gun violence, both purposeful and accidental, involves not only increasing accessibility to protective equipment like gun locks, but also crafting legislation about secure storage and promoting gun safety education.

“We have to make people understand that having a gun is twofold in responsibility, because you are responsible for the gun, and you are responsible if someone is injured by your gun in your home,” Ms. McPherson said. “So having a lockbox, a safety box, a gun latch, or any tool that will keep that gun safe in the home where somebody just can’t randomly get to it is key.”

Another complication arose when the state of Ohio passed a law legalizing permitless concealed carry for handguns. Without the permit application process, Ohioans are no longer required to go through any training to carry a gun.

“People say guns are for, you know, ‘I have a gun for my protection,’” Mc. McPherson said. “But if that’s your choice of protection, then you also need to make sure that it is secure, that it is safe, and that you have knowledge of how to use that gun, how to handle that gun, how to properly discharge that gun, and that’s through education. I believe a CCW class is imperative if you are going to purchase a gun.”

Mr. Sharlow agreed. He encourages all his customers to take training courses for CCW licensure or otherwise. In the digital age, training is easier to find than ever online, and Mr. Sharlow said many stores and ranges also offer classes.

Though two-thirds of the year’s gun thefts so far have been from residences, many guns are also stolen from vehicles – sometimes, unlocked vehicles.

Mr. Sharlow advised against leaving a gun in a car at any time for any reason, locked or unlocked. Lieutenant Davis shared the sentiment.

In 2022, January had the highest number of gun thefts with 27. However, July is on track to overtake that number if the thefts continue at the same rate – just halfway through the month, there have already been 19 firearm thefts, tying April’s total. That’s more than one gun theft per day.

Mr. Sharlow said that gun owners who plan to carry should think about their day before deciding whether to bring a gun.

“If you’re gonna be able to carry your gun all day long, keep your gun on you. If not, leave it at home,” he said. “That might be a risk you have to take – you gotta think about the safety and the overall good of the community. Letting your gun get into the wrong hands is almost as bad as using it for the wrong reason.”