Jackson County, WV

Woman wakes from 2-year coma; brother arrested in attack, authorities say

By Alyssa Hannahs, Jordan Gartner
WILX-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) - A woman in West Virginia who was found outside her home seriously injured in 2020 has made a seemingly...

www.wilx.com

Related
CBS Miami

Nearly a month later, police arrest woman who accidentally shot and killed juvenile

PEMBROKE PINES – The Pembroke Pines Police Department has announced the arrest of the woman who accidentally shot and killed a juvenile in a Coconut Reef home.Francy Marcos faces one felony charge of manslaughter with a firearm.According to police, around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11, 24-year-old Marcos was handling a firearm inside a home near intersection of 180 Avenue and SW 12 Street when it accidentally discharged, striking a juvenile victim."I came home probably about 10 minutes after it happened, everything was already full of about 20 police officers and fire truck parked on my grass. They had already taken him and I heard that they were really struggling with him before they put him in the ambulance," said a neighbor, who didn't want to be identified, at the time of the shooting. The child, whose age has not been released, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Officials said both the victim and Marcos were family members."They've been in my prayers since last night, it's just devastating," the neighbor went on. Marcos is being held at BSO Main Jail.  
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
TheDailyBeast

Night Nurse Accused of Killing 3-Year-Old Girl After 4-Day Meth Bender

A home health-care nurse has been charged with second-degree murder after a young girl under her care was found dead, Michigan authorities have said. Judith Sobol, 42, had been hired to monitor the 3-year-old child, who required a breathing tube and lived with a number of unnamed medical conditions, during the night. But officers responding to a call from the girl’s parents discovered Sobol incoherent and mumbling next to her unresponsive charge, according to WKRC. The toddler’s breathing tube had become detached and tangled in her hair, the outlet reported, and she was declared dead despite her parents’ attempts to revive her. “After the investigation was completed, we determined that [Sobol] was high on methamphetamines and should not have been in care of that child,” the Coloma Township Police chief said. Sobol allegedly had methamphetamines and two pipes on her person when officers arrived at the scene, according to a probable cause affidavit, and told authorities that she had been using the drug for four days straight prior to clocking on for her shift. The document stated that Sobol believed she had been cleaning the girl’s tube and passed out before reinserting it.
COLOMA TOWNSHIP, IL
Daily Mail

Chris Dawson was so 'OBSESSED' with his teen babysitter he went as her formal date to the school he taught at and would threaten boys who liked her, court told

A cunning husband infatuated with his teenage lover and babysitter laid out a number of dominoes leading to the murder of Lynette Dawson in 1982, a judge has been told. In the NSW Supreme Court on Tuesday, crown prosecutor Craig Everson SC argued that Christopher Michael Dawson, now 73, had killed his wife on January 8 or 9, 1982 after numerous attempts to start a relationship with his former high school student, known as JC, had failed.
Law & Crime

Kentucky Pediatrician Who Allegedly Asked FBI Agent to Make Ex-Husband ‘Text Her an Apologetic Suicide Note’ Is Indicted in Murder-for-Hire Plot

A 52-year-old pediatrician in Kentucky was formally indicted last Wednesday for allegedly attempting to hire a hitman to murder her ex-husband after he was given custody of their two children. Dr. Stephanie M. Russell faces one count of using interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire, court documents obtained...
LOUISVILLE, KY
CBS LA

2 former police officers charged with kidnapping woman while working illegally as bounty hunters

Two former police officers are scheduled to face a judge Wednesday on suspicion of kidnapping a woman while illegally working as bounty hunters.Rodger Jeffrey Corbett, 49, of Corona, and Kevin Andrew Pederson, 34, of Fullerton, were scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday on three felony counts each of kidnapping, false imprisonment by violence, menace, fraud or deceit, and an enhancement with firearm in the commission of a felony.An investigation was launched by the state Department of Insurance after social media video surfaced of the two men misidentified as undercover police officers, trying to find a person who missed court appearances. Investigators...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TODAY.com

Ohio man charged in rape of 10-year-old who traveled for abortion

In a case that’s garnered national attention, 27-year-old Gerson Fuentes has been charged with raping a 10-year-old girl in Ohio. The young victim reportedly had to travel from Ohio to Indiana for an abortion after it became illegal in the state following the reversal of Roe v. Wade.July 14, 2022.
OHIO STATE
truecrimedaily

Virginia couple allegedly abducted, held hostage, and beaten in their own home by their roommate

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (TCD) -- A 29-year-old man was arrested after allegedly abducting a couple and beating them in their own home. According to a news release from the Chesterfield County Police Department, on June 12 at approximately 3:30 a.m., officers responded to a home on the 4500 block of Centralia Road to a report of an abduction. Kris Klenotiz and Kayla Hypes told authorities their roommate, Christopher Courteau, had abducted and assaulted them, WRIC-TV reports.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
The Independent

Mother of boy, 10, mauled to death by XL Bully dog ‘Beast’ plans to fight owners’ sentences

Prison sentences given to a man and woman whose 7st American bulldog "Beast" mauled a boy to death "are not even close to justice", his mother has said.Brandon Hayden, 19, and Amy Salter, 29, were in charge of the "muscular" canine when it attacked and killed 10 year old Jack Lis in South Wales last year.Hayden has been jailed for four years and six months while Salter was given three years.Emma Whitfield, Jack's mother, has condemned the jail terms, saying they are too lenient. She has started an online petition calling for a review.Ms Whitfield said: "No sentence will...
Insider

A 911 dispatcher who refused to send an ambulance to a bleeding woman unless she agreed to go to a hospital has been charged with involuntary manslaughter

A 911 operator in Pennsylvania faces an involuntary manslaughter charge after denying a woman an ambulance. Kelly Titchenell called 911 in July 2020 on behalf of her mother who she said was "bleeding from the rectum." But Leon Price, the 911 dispatcher, refused to send an ambulance unless Kronk said...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

