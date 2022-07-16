ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

COVID-19 in Virginia: 7-day positivity rate climbs to 23.3%

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22hzjQ_0gi5VgYu00

RICHMOND, Va. -- In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the COVID-19 pandemic and on-going vaccination efforts, WTVR.com will update this post weekly with statistics from the Virginia Department of Health. New cases last week (21,244) increased just over 15% from the number of cases reported the week before (18,349).

COVID-19 IN VIRGINIA (Scroll to bottom for U.S. stats)

Positive COVID-19 Cases Since Start of Pandemic: 1,912,217 (+21,244 from last Friday )
People Hospitalized Since Start of Pandemic : 53,431 (+272 from last Friday)
COVID-19-Linked Deaths Since Start of Pandemic: 20,801 (+61 from last Friday)

TESTING

Total PCR Tests: 14,323,434 (+55,331 from last week)
All Health Districts PCR Current 7-Day Positivity Rate Total: 23.3% (Up from 22.3% last week)

VACCINATIONS

People Vaccinated with at least One Dose : 7,032,145
% of Population with at least One Dose: 81.9%
% of 18+ Population with at least One Dose: 92.4%

People Fully Vaccinated : 6,161,202
% of Population Fully Vaccinated: 71.7%
% of 18+ Population Fully Vaccinated: 80.9%

People Fully Vaccinated with Booster/Third Dose: 3,532,723

Click here for complete city/county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia

**Scroll down for week-to-week COVID cases comparison**

NOTE: This update data is provided from the Virginia Department of Health daily at 10 a.m. Officials said their cutoff for data is 5 p.m. the previous day. (Cases/testing data is now available Monday-Friday while vaccination data is updated seven days a week.)

WTVR
These kids got vaccinated at Richmond Raceway Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

VACCINATE VIRGINIA: Virginians age 6 months+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Visit the Vaccinate Virginia website or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343). You can also search for specific vaccines as well as which ones are available near you via the Vaccine Finder website.

COMPLETE COVERAGE : COVID-19 HEADLINES ( App users, click here for a complete list. )

TRACKING COVID IN VIRGINIA: WEEK-BY-WEEK COMPARISON

Week of July 9-15
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +21,244
People Hospitalized : +272
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +61

Week of July 2-8
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +18,349
People Hospitalized : +237
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +110

Week of June 25-July 1
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +19,654
People Hospitalized : +273
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +111

Week of June 18-24
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +17,379
People Hospitalized : +195
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +66

Week of June 11-17
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +17,777
People Hospitalized : +242
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +12

Week of June 4-10
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +20,114
People Hospitalized : +288
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +17

Week of May 28-June 3
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +19,887
People Hospitalized : +342
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +48

Week of May 21-27
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +22,523
People Hospitalized : +433
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +38

Week of May 14-20
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +22,102
People Hospitalized : +449
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +21

Week of May 7-13
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +17,710
People Hospitalized : +444
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +37

Week of April 24-May 6
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +14,126
People Hospitalized : +294
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +44

Week of April 23-29
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +11,789
People Hospitalized : +272
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +112

Week of April 16-22
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +6,296
People Hospitalized : +207
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +102

Week of April 9-15
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +8,707
People Hospitalized : +699
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +199

Week of April 2-8
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +5,669
People Hospitalized : +256
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +131

Week of March 26-April 1
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +3,809
People Hospitalized : +214
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +86

Week of March 19-25
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +5,372
People Hospitalized : +290
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +140

Week of March 12-18
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +6,498
People Hospitalized : +508
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +254

Week of March 5-11
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +7,421
People Hospitalized : +439
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: + 257

Week of Feb. 26-March 4
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +9,281
People Hospitalized : +251
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: **+419

Week of Feb. 19-25
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +13,825
People Hospitalized : +118
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: **+520

Week of Feb. 12-18
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +19,994
People Hospitalized : *-30
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: **+534

Week of Feb. 5-11
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +30,669
People Hospitalized : *-8
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: **+779

Week of Jan. 29-Feb. 4
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +46,431
People Hospitalized : *-386
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: * *+576

Week of Jan. 22-28
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +73,878
People Hospitalized : +640
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +275

eek of Jan. 15-21
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +100,296
People Hospitalized : +1,079
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +49

Week of Jan. 8-14
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +130,381
People Hospitalized : +1,771
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +152

Week of Jan. 1-7
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +102,518
People Hospitalized : +2,194
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +64

Week of Dec. 25-31
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +69,182
People Hospitalized : +1,516
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +293

Week of Dec. 18-24
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +35,946
People Hospitalized : +383
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +211

Week of Dec. 11-17
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +19,321
People Hospitalized : -383*
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +188

Week of Dec. 4-10
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +17,470
People Hospitalized : +459
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +142

Week of Nov. 27-Dec. 3
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +12,860
People Hospitalized : +316
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +118

Week of Nov. 20-26
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +10,279
People Hospitalized : -113*
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +143

Week of Nov. 13-19
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +10,623
People Hospitalized : +277
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +171

Week of Nov. 6-12
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +9,295
People Hospitalized : +310
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +196

Week of Oct. 30-Nov. 5
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +8,771
People Hospitalized : +380
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +218

Week of Oct. 23-29
Positive COVID-19 Cases : +10,016
People Hospitalized : +448
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +239

Week of Oct. 16-22
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +11,817
People Hospitalized : +502
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +277

Week of Oct. 9-15
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +14,779
People Hospitalized : +503
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +316

Week of Oct. 4-8
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +18,831
People Hospitalized : +553
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +269

Week of Sept. 27-Oct. 1
Positive COVID-19 Cases : +19,463
People Hospitalized : +579
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +295

Week of Sept. 20-24
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +22,668
People Hospitalized : +718
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +269

Week of Sept. 13-17
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +25,370
People Hospitalized : +718
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +233

Week of Sept. 6-10
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +23,660
People Hospitalized : +670
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +137

Week of Aug. 30 - Sept. 3

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +23,515
People Hospitalized : +682
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +130

Week of Aug. 23-27

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +20,573
People Hospitalized : +674
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +122

Week of Aug. 16-20

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +16,253
People Hospitalized : +577
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +48

Week of Aug. 9-13

Positive COVID-19 Case: +13,162
People Hospitalized : +465
COVID-19-Linked Deaths : +41

Week of Aug. 2-6

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +10,280
People Hospitalized : +292
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +26

Week of July 26-30

Positive COVID-19 Casesc: +6,084
People Hospitalized : +269
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +32

Week of July 19-23

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +3,801
People Hospitalized : +131
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +23

Week of July 12-16

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +1,826
People Hospitalized : +145
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +27

Week of July 5-9

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +1,601
People Hospitalized: + 158
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +23

Week of June 28-July 2

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +1,243
People Hospitalized: +268
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +30

Week of June 21-25

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +1,180
People Hospitalized: +48
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +46

Week of June 14-18

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +905
People Hospitalized : +148
COVID-19-Linked Deaths : +44

Week of June 7-11

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +1,003
People Hospitalized : +211
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +71

Comments / 31

Laura
3d ago

Importantly- if you are triple vaxed,you will get sick for a couple of days- we used to call it flu

Reply(1)
8
Jafo
3d ago

It's the end of the world as we know it 🎹🎵 , God dam it , wear your mask , simon says !

Reply(4)
5
Related
WTVR CBS 6

What happens when you dial 988 in Virginia?

NORFOLK, Va. — All you have to do to now get in contact with the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is dial 988. The new number launched Saturday with the goal of making it easy to remember what to dial. In Virginia if you dial, it will most likely be...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

COVID in Central Virginia: Masks recommended in most counties

(WSET) — New CDC data shows the COVID-19 situation has worsened in our region as the BA.5 subvariant of omicron surges nationwide. In our viewing area, there are currently no counties in the low spread category where the CDC says masks aren’t necessary for most people. There are...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Richmond, VA
Coronavirus
Richmond, VA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Virginia COVID-19 Vaccines
Richmond, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Coronavirus
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Richmond, VA
Health
State
Virginia State
WSLS

Governor Youngkin announces tourism programs to boost economies across Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. – New programs are launching to boost economies in communities across Virginia, thanks to Governor Youngkin’s DRIVE 2.0 program. On Monday, the Office of Governor Younkin announced that 27 Virginia communities launched new tourism programs to boost area economies, and at the end of implementation, the communities will also receive a $10,000 grant to assist with plan development.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
Inside Nova

Most valuable crops grown in Virginia

Compiled a list of the most valuable crops produced in Virginia using data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

Iteris Awarded a Multimillion-dollar Contract by Virginia Department of Transportation for Traffic, Traveler and Road Information Program (TTRIP) Services for Statewide Transportation Operations

RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that it has been awarded a new contract by the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) for smart mobility, safety and sustainability programs, representing continued demand for Iteris’ platform as a service offering and mobility consulting services in a key geographic market. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005319/en/ Iteris Awarded a Multimillion-dollar Contract by Virginia Department of Transportation for Traffic, Traveler and Road Information Program (TTRIP) Services for Statewide Transportation Operations. (Photo: Business Wire)
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Real News Network

Virginia revokes early release for inmates with good behavior

Lawmakers in Virginia have approved a draconian budget measure from Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin that takes aim at inmates’ eligibility for early release. The new law prevents so-called “violent offenders” from applying credits earned for good behavior towards their early release. Even inmates who have already earned early release are being affected, with some families learning at the eleventh hour that their loved ones will no longer be allowed to come home. Prison reform activist Chari Baker, whose spouse is also incarcerated, recently confronted Governor Youngkin over his cruel decision to prolong the separation of families on the verge of being reunited. Baker joins Rattling the Bars co-host Mansa Musa to discuss the new Virginia law and what advocates, families, and incarcerated people are doing to fight back.
VIRGINIA STATE
rockvillenights.com

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for most of Maryland, Northern Virginia, Washington, D.C.

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for a large area of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeastern United States, stretching from Lynchburg, Virginia to lower New York and Western Connecticut. All of the Washington, D.C. region, including Montgomery County and Prince George's County, are under the watch until 10:00 PM tonight. This follows a Flood Watch for much of that area that is in effect until midnight tonight.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTVR CBS 6

Ex-Virginia ABC worker busted over rare bourbon

HANOVER COUNTY, Va - Virginia bourbon and whiskey chasers were not terribly surprised when a former Virginia ABC employee and another man were charged with allegedly selling internal information on rare spirits to bourbon enthusiasts. One Richmond bourbon lover said it was somewhat of an open secret in online forums.
RICHMOND, VA
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

46K+
Followers
8K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy