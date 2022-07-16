ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexander County, IL

Special Weather Statement issued for Alexander, Franklin, Hamilton, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-16 12:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-16 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alexander; Franklin;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hillsborough, Merrimack, Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 14:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-17 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Hillsborough; Merrimack; Rockingham The National Weather Service in Gray Maine has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Rockingham County in southern New Hampshire East central Hillsborough County in southern New Hampshire Southern Merrimack County in central New Hampshire * Until 300 PM EDT. * At 209 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Auburn, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Manchester, Derry, Salem, Bedford, Hooksett, Hudson, Raymond, Londonderry, Hampstead, Atkinson, Kingston, Chester, Danville, Fremont, Candia, Sandown and Windham. This includes the following highways Interstate 293 between mile markers 1 and 8. Interstate 93 between mile markers 7 and 24. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for King George, Spotsylvania, Stafford by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 17:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-17 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: King George; Spotsylvania; Stafford The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Stafford County in northern Virginia West central King George County in central Virginia East central Spotsylvania County in central Virginia * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 506 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Massaponax, or 8 miles northwest of Bowling Green, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include King George, Passapatanzy, Stones Corner, Lambs Creek, White Oak, Sealston, Brookfield and Leeland. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
KING GEORGE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Berks, Bucks, Carbon, Chester, Columbia, Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 13:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Berks; Bucks; Carbon; Chester; Columbia; Cumberland; Dauphin; Delaware; Franklin; Fulton; Lackawanna; Lancaster; Lebanon; Lehigh; Luzerne; Monroe; Montgomery; Montour; Northampton; Northumberland; Perry; Philadelphia; Pike; Schuylkill; Wayne; York SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 473 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS PA . PENNSYLVANIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS BERKS BUCKS CARBON CHESTER COLUMBIA CUMBERLAND DAUPHIN DELAWARE FRANKLIN FULTON LACKAWANNA LANCASTER LEBANON LEHIGH LUZERNE MONROE MONTGOMERY MONTOUR NORTHAMPTON NORTHUMBERLAND PERRY PHILADELPHIA PIKE SCHUYLKILL WAYNE YORK
PHILADELPHIA, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Berkeley, Grant, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Mineral, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 13:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Berkeley; Grant; Hampshire; Hardy; Jefferson; Mineral; Morgan; Pendleton SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 473 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WV . WEST VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BERKELEY GRANT HAMPSHIRE HARDY JEFFERSON MINERAL MORGAN PENDLETON
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Las Animas County, La Junta Vicinity, Otero County by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 16:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-19 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Eastern Las Animas County; La Junta Vicinity, Otero County; Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet; Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft Surging outflow from a cluster of thunderstorms will impact portions of Otero, north central Las Animas and southeastern Pueblo Counties through 630 PM MDT At 558 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking surging outflow from a cluster of thunderstorms along portions of Otero, north central Las Animas and southeastern Pueblo Counties. Movement was southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include La Junta, North La Junta, Rocky Ford, Swink, Manzanola, Cheraw and Timpas. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 16:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-19 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft; Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft; Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Huerfano and west central Las Animas Counties through 645 PM MDT At 602 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles south of Walsenburg, or 18 miles east of Indian Creek on the southeastern Spring Burn Scar, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Aguilar. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
COSTILLA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-19 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument; Eastern Cochise County Below 5000 Feet including Douglas, Willcox A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Cochise County through 600 PM MST At 514 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles south of Bowie, or 17 miles east of Willcox, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Willcox, Chiricahua National Monument, Cochise and Kansas Settlement. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 between mile markers 333 and 341, between mile markers 343 and 354, and mile marker 358 and near mile marker 364. Route 181 between mile markers 55 and 64. Route 186 between mile markers 327 and 359. Route 191 between mile markers 58 and 88. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-16 17:36:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-16 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 600 PM MST. * At 536 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Canyon Lake, or 11 miles northeast of Apache Junction, moving southwest at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Mesa, Apache Junction, Saguaro Lake, Canyon Lake, Superstition Mountains, Lost Dutchman State Park, Goldfield, Usery Mountain Park, Salt River Tubing Recreation Area and Tortilla Flat. This includes US Highway 60 between mile markers 193 and 198. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Spartanburg, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 20:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-19 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Southern Spartanburg; Union A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Spartanburg and northwestern Union Counties through 845 PM EDT At 816 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles south of Spartanburg, or 4 miles southeast of Moore, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Roebuck, Jonesville, Moore, Croft State Park, Woodruff, Cross Keys, Pauline and Cross Anchor. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Catahoula, Concordia, Franklin, Tensas by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Catahoula; Concordia; Franklin; Tensas HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY HEAT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southeast and southwest Mississippi and northeast Louisiana. * WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 7 PM CDT this evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
CATAHOULA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bullock, Macon, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-19 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bullock; Macon; Montgomery Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Bullock, southwestern Macon and east central Montgomery Counties through 730 PM CDT At 707 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Victoryland to near Waugh. Movement was east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Milstead, Shorter, Hardaway, Tysonville, Victoryland, Cross Keys, Mitchell and Cecil. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BULLOCK COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Graham by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 17:07:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-19 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Graham THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN GRAHAM AND NORTH CENTRAL COCHISE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 515 PM MST The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
GRAHAM COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chester, Laurens, York by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 20:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-19 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Chester; Laurens; York Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of east central Laurens, Chester, south central York and southern Union Counties through 830 PM EDT At 756 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles north of Chester to 24 miles north of VC Summer Nuclear Station to 11 miles southwest of Union. Movement was southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Chester, Great Falls, Fort Lawn, Carlisle, Mcconnells, Richburg, Lowrys, Chester State Park, Rose Hill State Park and Blackstock. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Ashley, Chicot by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 18:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-19 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Ashley; Chicot EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY HEAT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 112 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Louisiana, central, north central, northwest and west central Mississippi and southeast Arkansas. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. For the Heat Advisory, until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
ASHLEY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Nassau, Trout River, Western Duval by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 19:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-17 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Inland Nassau; Trout River; Western Duval A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Nassau, northwestern Duval and south central Charlton Counties through 845 PM EDT At 810 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms centered near Bryceville, or 15 miles southwest of Callahan, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Bryceville, Baldwin and Whitehouse Air Field. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for City of Winchester, Clarke, Frederick by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 14:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: City of Winchester; Clarke; Frederick A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL FREDERICK AND NORTHWESTERN CLARKE COUNTIES IN NORTHWESTERN VIRGINIA...SOUTHWESTERN JEFFERSON AND SOUTH CENTRAL BERKELEY COUNTIES IN THE PANHANDLE OF WEST VIRGINIA AND THE CITY OF WINCHESTER At 216 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Winchester, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Winchester, Millwood Pike, Berryville, Inwood, Middleway, Brucetown, Greenwood, Cedar Grove, Gaylord, Clear Brook, Ridgeway, Bunker Hill, Stephenson, Wadesville, Summit Point, Cedar Hill, Albin and Stringtown. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLARKE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Fairfield, Litchfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 13:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Fairfield; Litchfield SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 473 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS CT . CONNECTICUT COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE FAIRFIELD LITCHFIELD
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Georgetown by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-20 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution should be used when in or near the water. Check with lifeguards before entering the ocean for possible hazards you may be swept into. Target Area: Coastal Georgetown BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM EDT WEDNESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Strong south to north longshore current. There is also a Moderate Risk of rip currents expected. * WHERE...Coastal Georgetown County. * WHEN...From 6 AM EDT Wednesday through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties, and other hazardous areas. It may sweep swimmers off their feet, making it difficult to return to shore.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Brunswick by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-20 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Brunswick HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM EDT WEDNESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Coastal Horry County. In North Carolina, Coastal Brunswick County. * WHEN...From 6 AM EDT Wednesday through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Androscoggin, Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 01:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-19 01:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Androscoggin; Cumberland A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN ANDROSCOGGIN AND NORTH CENTRAL CUMBERLAND COUNTIES At 121 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast of Raymond, or 7 miles south of Mechanic Falls, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lewiston, Mechanic Falls, Raymond, Lisbon, Durham, Casco, Poland, Minot and New Gloucester. This includes Interstate 95 between mile markers 70 and 80. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, ME

