ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa Workforce Development awards $3.6 Million+ to expand registered apprenticeship programs

By Sharon Wren
Local 4 WHBF
Local 4 WHBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qOJf4_0gi5SpMq00

Iowa Workforce Development has awarded over $3.6 million in funding to create or expand Registered Apprenticeship Programs across Iowa. These programs benefit both employers and high schools and are a critical tool for building new workforce pipelines in high-demand fields, allowing young people to earn while they learn.

State support of these programs is provided through the Iowa Apprenticeship Act (15B) and the Iowa Registered Apprenticeship Development Fund (15C). 15B provides $3 million in annual funding to support training or ongoing costs within any active Iowa Registered Apprenticeship Program. 15C provides $760,000 in annual funding and applies to programs that have created or expanded with a new program in a high-demand occupation. During fiscal year 2021, Iowa saw record growth in the Registered Apprenticeship Programs, adding 51 new occupations, 4,515 apprentices and 197 programs. This is the third highest number of new programs in the country.

The state announced that 31 recipients are receiving 15C funding and 57 recipients are receiving 15B funding this year. In total, this year’s funding is expected to support approximately 5,957 apprentices across the state. The full list of 15B recipients can be seen here and the list of 15C recipients can be seen here . Several local companies received funding from the program, including MidAmerican Energy, Crawford Company Seaberg Industries, Quad City Ironworkers and Eastern Iowa Community College.


“Iowa continues to lead by expanding the earn while you learn model to more occupations, high school students and employers who collectively are building a stronger, more prepared workforce that our state needs for the future,” said Gov. Kim Reynolds. “I applaud the diverse number of Registered Apprenticeship programs – both new and existing – that are committed to the goals of a highly-skilled workforce and a Future Ready Iowa.”

“Registered Apprenticeship Programs continue to be one of the most successful tools we have in today’s workforce, with opportunities in nearly every occupation you can imagine,” said Beth Townsend, Director of Iowa Workforce Development. “We are committed to expanding and supporting these programs that are already creating long-term pipelines for Iowa.”

For more information on Iowa’s Registered Apprenticeship Programs and the funding opportunities available, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa’s elderly deserve better protection from state regulators

My mom turns 80 in a couple of weeks. (Happy birthday, Mom!) Dad’s 80th birthday was in January. I am beyond grateful they both are active and relatively healthy. They’re still living independently in their own home in Ames. Obviously, not everyone is so fortunate. I have an aunt and uncle – my dad’s older […] The post Iowa’s elderly deserve better protection from state regulators appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
K92.3

The Unusual Reason a Dozen Iowa Nursing Homes Shutdown

Iowa nursing homes have been in the news plenty of times in the past three years. Mainly steered by COVID-19 coverage, they've been under the microscope dealing with intense scrutiny relating to residents' health. They are again in the news, but not specifically because of the pandemic this time. One...
IOWA STATE
KAAL-TV

High-speed internet coming to rural Minnesota and Iowa

(ABC 6 News) - With everything online nowadays, it is important to have high-speed internet to be able to get things done effectively and quickly. Now, broadband internet is finally coming to local farmers in southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. In the fall of 2020, Harmony Telephone Company was awarded...
MINNESOTA STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

DPS Agent to Lead New Iowa School Safety Bureau

Don Schnitker,, Chief of Iowa School Safety Bureau. (Radio Iowa) An Iowa Department of Public Safety Special Agent In Charge is the first chief of the new School Safety Bureau Governor Reynolds announced in June. Special Agent Don Schnitker says the goal of the Governor’s School Safety Bureau is to be a new resource.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Sports
WOWT

Iowa woman struggles to get belongings from moving company

LOGAN, Iowa (WOWT) - A move closer to family has been an emotional time for an Iowa senior citizen and her daughter. The distress is not because they are uprooting. The move is far more costly than expected and the family’s belongings are a month behind in delivery. Barbara...
LOGAN, IA
Western Iowa Today

Pipeline Company Says It Has Secured Agreements With Nearly 40% Of Landowners

(Des Moines, IA) — One of the companies working on routing a carbon pipeline across Iowa says it has agreement from nearly 40 percent of the landowners along the route. The pipeline would stretch almost 670 miles across the state on its way to North Dakota – where the captured carbon from Midwest ethanol plans would be stored underground. A spokesperson for Summit Carbon Solutions says the goal is to start construction by next year and be in operation by 2024. Two other companies are working on similar projects that would affect Iowa.
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Reynolds
iowa.media

Gov. Reynolds vows to fight for school choice until every Iowa child has ‘fair shot’

During Friday’s 2022 FAMiLY Leadership Summit, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds renewed her promise to fight for school choice until every Iowa child has the same opportunity. “It goes beyond their earliest years and when we take a look at some of the things that we’ve seen over the last couple of years — and it seems to continue to escalate the breakdown of the family, the infiltration of divisive ideologies in our classrooms and really the empty pit of social media, too many kids are being left behind. And we have to change that. We must set up children for a happy and a productive life. Much of that support, it comes down to the family and parenting, but much of that support happens in a classroom. And the experience that ta child has in school can mold them for life.
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

11 Iowa nursing homes have closed in recent months

JOHNSTON -- Nearly a dozen nursing homes in Iowa, including three in Siouxland, have closed since late last year, largely due to financial stress from inflation, supply chain issues and workforce shortages, the leader of a statewide health care organization said Friday. While many businesses and industries are facing those...
SIOUX CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apprenticeship#Midamerican Energy
Local 4 WHBF

Illinois Extension offers free webinars to prepare for disasters

Nobody wakes up thinking that a disaster will happen to them that day, but it does happen every day all across the country and right here in the Quad Cities. A disaster doesn’t have to affect the entire community like a derecho or tornado; a house fire might impact one family but have devastating consequences for them. Taking the time to make plans in advance can help families and communities prepare for unexpected emergencies. That’s why the University of Illinois Extension has a series of five workshops scheduled in August that will outline proactive steps to take before, during and after a disaster.
ILLINOIS STATE
KCAU 9 News

DNR warns water may not be safe at multiple Iowa beaches

POLK CITY, IOWA — Iowans looking to escape the heat this week are being greeted by warnings at nearly a dozen state beaches saying “swimming not recommended” or “swimming discouraged” due to high levels of E. coli in the water. “Routine water quality monitoring is conducted at all of the State Park beaches and many […]
IOWA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Op-Ed: Iowa’s historic tax reform

Earlier this year, Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Legislature passed the largest tax relief measure in the state’s history. The historic tax reform will replace the progressive income tax with a flat 3.90 percent rate by 2026. Iowa’s corporate tax rate will also gradually phase down until it reaches a flat 5.50 percent. Starting next year, the reform will repeal all state taxes on retirement income.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Sports
Western Iowa Today

Gas Prices Keep Dropping In Iowa

(UNDATED) – Gasoline prices continue to drop across Iowa. Today’s (Monday) figures from Triple-A shows the average price of regular-unleaded in Iowa is four dollars, 37 cents a gallon — that’s 16 cents a gallon cheaper than it was a week ago. Iowa’s average price today is also cheaper than then current national average of four-52 a gallon. The cheapest average gas price in Iowa can be found in Henry County at four-oh-five a gallon. The most expensive is in northwest Iowa’s Clay County at four-63 a gallon.
IOWA STATE
K92.3

Propane Is Not A Guarantee In Iowa This Fall

Rural America and Iowa are no strangers to the use of propane. Their relationship can be traced back at least 100 years and is seen being used in the home and around the operation. CHS, the nation’s largest ag cooperative, is encouraging farmers to prepare for shortages in propane this...
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

LETTER: Thankful for Iowa's public Bible reading events

Thank you to Diane Widner of Yasha Ministries for coordinating the Iowa 99 County Bible Reading Marathon in Sioux City on July 9 outside the Woodbury County Court House, where participants read aloud the Bible. Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the proclamation declaring July 9 as the Iowa Bible Reading Marathon,...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Local 4 WHBF

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
171K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Quad Cities news, weather and sports from Local 4 WHBF on https://OurQuadCities.com.

 https://OurQuadCities.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy