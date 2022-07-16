ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Petition to help Wichita Falls Farmers Market started

By Olivia Taggart
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HLZOA_0gi5Q80c00

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — A petition has been gaining traction on social media asking the public to support the Downtown Wichita Falls Farmers Market in their negotiation for better lease terms.

According to the original Facebook post in the Wichita Whispers group, the lease for the building the Farmers Market uses expired in April 2022.

Downtown Wichita Falls Development, who managed the lease, and the board for the Farmers Market have been negotiating terms for a new lease since April, but have reached an impasse, according to the petition.

Downtown Wichita Falls Development unveils 15th bike rack

The petition says that the former lease agreement for the building was $750 per month. The new terms presented were a 74% increase in monthly payments to $1,350 and half of the Association’s profits or an increase of over 350% to $3,450.

We reached out to Downtown Development about this issue and received the following statement:

The Board of Directors for Downtown Development is aware of the petition to the public to “Save the Farmers Market” and wishes to clear up possible misconceptions. Negotiations between the City of Wichita Falls, the WF Farmers Market Association, and DWFD have been ongoing since March, with the Association being notified of increases prior to Council adoption. DWFD is a leaseholder to the City of WF and subleases day to day management to the Association. The intent with raising fees within the contract is to cover maintenance expenditures at the market, thus reducing subsidies to the tax payers. It has always been DWFDs sincere intention to negotiate in good faith, communicate, and be transparent in the best interest of the Market. DWFD hosted a public meeting with City and Council representatives, the Board, and the Association to mitigate concerns and come to an agreeable solution.  We know the value vendors provide to our community and district and strongly desire to see the Market thrive.  As this matter is ongoing, we hope to see an agreeable resolution that will be best for the vendors, the City, and taxpayers of Wichita Falls.”

Jana Schmader, Executive Director of Downtown Wichita Falls Development, Inc.

We have reached out to the Farmers Market for more information but have not received a response as of publication.

UPDATE: Farmers Market president responds to Downtown Development

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more. We will update this story as we get more information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
102.3 The Bull

What is Going On with the Downtown Farmer’s Market in Wichita Falls?

If you like some good ole fashioned Wichita Falls drama, look no further than what is going on downtown right now with the Farmer's Market. If you have never been to the downtown Farmer's Market, I highly recommend you go check it out. When you think of a Farmer's Market, you probably think of people selling food. The market is more than that, I know artists and folks that sell other goodies are their as well. It's a great place to go stroll through when it's open for an event.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
Wichita Falls, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Wichita Falls, TX
Food & Drinks
Wichita Falls, TX
Lifestyle
Wichita Falls, TX
Business
newschannel6now.com

Taco Fest returns to Wichita Falls this weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A heads up for all taco lovers!. One year after Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana turned a racist Facebook comment into an anti-racism fundraiser, the Zavala Hispanic Cultural Initiative is hosting the second annual Taco Fest in downtown Wichita Falls. Make sure to check it...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Wichita Falls ISD welcomes new Superintendent Dr. Donny Lee

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Change is coming to the Wichita Falls Independent School District in the form of a new superintendent. “Being centered around what’s best for students is what I’m all about,” Superintendent Dr. Donny Lee said. Dr. Donny Lee was officially welcomed as the WFISD Superintendent with a meet and greet ceremony. Lee […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

U.S. 287 closed between Wichita Falls, Henrietta due to wildfire smoke

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Firefighters are battling a wildfire in Clay County near Jolly. U.S. 287 between Wichita Falls and Henrietta has been closed due to smoke covering the roads; detours are in place. Here are the latest updates:. UPDATE: 6 p.m. Texas A&M Forest Service officials estimate the...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#The Farmers Market
kswo.com

Duncan Power asking customers to conserve energy through Wednesday

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Duncan Power is asking its residents to conserve power over the next few days after their supplier issued a Conservative Operations Advisory. The advisory covers Southwest Power Pool’s entire 14-state coverage area. Conservative Operations Advisories do not require the public to conserve energy, but Duncan...
DUNCAN, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Wichita Falls welcomes new Municipal Court Judge

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls City Council on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, appointed a new municipal court judge. During Tuesday’s regular session meeting of the Wichita Falls City Council, Diane Dockery was appointed municipal court judge for the City of Wichita Falls. Dockery will replace Judge...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
kswo.com

City of Lawton and LPS land swap

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton and Lawton Public Schools are finalizing an agreement to swap land. Under the agreement, LPS would give the city four parks that they own in exchange for four parks that the city owns. Superintendent Kevin Hime said a lot of their land...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Cooling station to open in Lawton on Tuesday as record heat nears

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County Emergency Manager Clint Langford says officials will open a cooling station in Lawton on Tuesday for those who need assistance beating the heat. The cooling station will be located at the First Baptist Church in Lawton at 5th and B Ave. starting at 10...
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Blood Battle continues Tuesday in Vernon

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — The Blood Battle continues today and Team Franklinville and Team Sporter hope you come out to today’s location and donate blood. Morning Anchors Jaron Spor and Carney Porter and Evening Anchors Darrell Franklin and Lauren Linville are battling it out to see which team can get the most votes from blood donors from now until July 28, 2022.
VERNON, TX
92.9 NIN

Wichita Falls Business Told Sidewalk Art is ‘Too Bright’

Time to talk about my favorite thing in Wichita Falls code enforcement. So it looks like a downtown business was trying to get some attention to folks walking by. They wanted to have something that caught your eye and the owner of Gigi's Closet wanted to paint the sidewalk in front of her building. So she reached out to the owner of the building and he did not have a problem with it. He said, if the city is cool with it, he's fine with it.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

US 287 closed in both directions due to West Bend Fire

UPDATE: Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at 3:35 p.m. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the wildfire burning in Wichita, Archer, and Clay Counties has been named the West Bend Fire. Currently, the West Bend Fire has burned an estimated 400 acres and is 0% contained. According to Adele Lewis with the Texas Department of […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

High winds the cause of Megargel fire

MEGARGEL, Texas (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s been a busy day for fire departments all over Texoma as they continue fighting grass fires in several different areas. On Tuesday, a grass fire, along with a gas leak, caused 49 patients to be displaced for a short amount of time at Vista Living of Vernon, and in Megargel. […]
MEGARGEL, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy