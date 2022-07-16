Paws Up Animal Rescue Event at the Malibu Farmers Market tomorrow
Looking to adopt? Come by the Malibu Farmers Market this Sunday, July 17 for the Paws Up animal rescue event. From puppies to seniors. Become a lucky pet’s forever home. The market is back to its regular hours from 9am-2pm. For more information visit them online via social media @malibufarmersmarket. The Malibu Farmers Market is located at 23555 Civic Center Way.
