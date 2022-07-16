ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

Paws Up Animal Rescue Event at the Malibu Farmers Market tomorrow

By The Malibu Times
The Malibu Times
The Malibu Times
 3 days ago

Looking to adopt? Come by the Malibu Farmers Market this Sunday, July 17 for the Paws Up animal rescue event. From puppies to seniors. Become a lucky pet’s forever home. The market is back to its regular hours from 9am-2pm. For more information visit them online via social media @malibufarmersmarket. The Malibu Farmers Market is located at 23555 Civic Center Way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UhKfr_0gi5Ow7P00
Malibu Farmers Market Photo Courtesy.

The post Paws Up Animal Rescue Event at the Malibu Farmers Market tomorrow appeared first on The Malibu Times .

The Malibu Times

The Malibu Times

Malibu, CA
ABOUT

Serving the community of Malibu, California since 1946.

 https://malibutimes.com

