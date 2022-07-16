ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, VA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Campbell, Halifax, Pittsylvania by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-16 13:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-16 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds, as well as deadly cloud to ground lightning. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows....

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hillsborough, Merrimack, Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 14:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-17 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Hillsborough; Merrimack; Rockingham The National Weather Service in Gray Maine has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Rockingham County in southern New Hampshire East central Hillsborough County in southern New Hampshire Southern Merrimack County in central New Hampshire * Until 300 PM EDT. * At 209 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Auburn, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Manchester, Derry, Salem, Bedford, Hooksett, Hudson, Raymond, Londonderry, Hampstead, Atkinson, Kingston, Chester, Danville, Fremont, Candia, Sandown and Windham. This includes the following highways Interstate 293 between mile markers 1 and 8. Interstate 93 between mile markers 7 and 24. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Berks, Bucks, Carbon, Chester, Columbia, Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 13:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Berks; Bucks; Carbon; Chester; Columbia; Cumberland; Dauphin; Delaware; Franklin; Fulton; Lackawanna; Lancaster; Lebanon; Lehigh; Luzerne; Monroe; Montgomery; Montour; Northampton; Northumberland; Perry; Philadelphia; Pike; Schuylkill; Wayne; York SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 473 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS PA . PENNSYLVANIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS BERKS BUCKS CARBON CHESTER COLUMBIA CUMBERLAND DAUPHIN DELAWARE FRANKLIN FULTON LACKAWANNA LANCASTER LEBANON LEHIGH LUZERNE MONROE MONTGOMERY MONTOUR NORTHAMPTON NORTHUMBERLAND PERRY PHILADELPHIA PIKE SCHUYLKILL WAYNE YORK
PHILADELPHIA, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for King George, Spotsylvania, Stafford by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 17:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-17 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: King George; Spotsylvania; Stafford The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Stafford County in northern Virginia West central King George County in central Virginia East central Spotsylvania County in central Virginia * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 506 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Massaponax, or 8 miles northwest of Bowling Green, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include King George, Passapatanzy, Stones Corner, Lambs Creek, White Oak, Sealston, Brookfield and Leeland. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
KING GEORGE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for San Bernardino by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 15:13:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-18 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: San Bernardino The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central San Bernardino County in southern California * Until 400 PM PDT. * At 310 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northwest of Newberry Springs, or 8 miles northeast of Daggett, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and dime size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. A gust to 60 mph was measured at the Daggett- Barstow Airport. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs and trees. * Locations impacted include Daggett and Yermo. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 in California between mile markers 81 and 105. Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 6 and 19. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
County
Campbell County, VA
County
Pittsylvania County, VA
City
Blacksburg, VA
City
Halifax, VA
City
Altavista, VA
County
Halifax County, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Berkeley, Grant, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Mineral, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 13:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Berkeley; Grant; Hampshire; Hardy; Jefferson; Mineral; Morgan; Pendleton SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 473 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WV . WEST VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BERKELEY GRANT HAMPSHIRE HARDY JEFFERSON MINERAL MORGAN PENDLETON
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
Fox News

Northeast storms could cause tornadoes, flash flooding

Strong-to-severe thunderstorms will threaten parts of the Northeast and down into the southeastern Ohio Valley on Tuesday and overnight. Large hail, damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and heavy rain could cause flash flooding in some spots. Dangerous heat and humidity continue for the southern Plains into the Lower Mississippi Valley this...
ENVIRONMENT
1390 Granite City Sports

Strong Storms, Heavy Rain Possible Overnight

UNDATED -- Storms will develop over North Dakota Thursday evening, then are expected to track southeast into Minnesota after midnight. Some storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible and some areas could have 2 to 3 inches. Typical summer weekend ahead...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Wind#Severe Thunderstorms#Heavy Rain#Campbell
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Yellow Alert for possibly severe storms

After some early showers and rumbles, we're clearing out a bit for late morning into the early afternoon. Of course, more sun means more instability and fuel for potential storms later on today.We have a Yellow Alert this afternoon through the evening hours for strong to possibly severe thunderstorms moving through.The main threats would be heavy rain and damaging wind gusts, along with some small hail. As usual, they'll be scattered and it's impossible to pinpoint exactly what towns will see them.Just keep an eye to the sky and be prepared for interruptions if you have any outdoor plans. Whether...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Essex, Richmond, Westmoreland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 16:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-17 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. Target Area: Essex; Richmond; Westmoreland The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Richmond County in east central Virginia Northwestern Westmoreland County in east central Virginia Northwestern Essex County in east central Virginia * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 452 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Loretto, or near Champlain, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Leedstown and Newland around 500 PM EDT. Montross around 510 PM EDT. Colonial Beach around 525 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Lerty, Currioman Landing, Hustle, Potomac Beach, Oak Grove, Singerly, Peeds, Foneswood, Chance and Stratford Hall. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ESSEX COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bedford, Campbell, Pittsylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 16:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-17 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bedford; Campbell; Pittsylvania A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Campbell, northeastern Pittsylvania and southeastern Bedford Counties through 530 PM EDT At 503 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Leesville, or near Hurt, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Altavista Hurt Evington Huddleston Rustburg Forest and Hodges. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for City of Winchester, Clarke, Frederick by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 14:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: City of Winchester; Clarke; Frederick A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL FREDERICK AND NORTHWESTERN CLARKE COUNTIES IN NORTHWESTERN VIRGINIA...SOUTHWESTERN JEFFERSON AND SOUTH CENTRAL BERKELEY COUNTIES IN THE PANHANDLE OF WEST VIRGINIA AND THE CITY OF WINCHESTER At 216 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Winchester, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Winchester, Millwood Pike, Berryville, Inwood, Middleway, Brucetown, Greenwood, Cedar Grove, Gaylord, Clear Brook, Ridgeway, Bunker Hill, Stephenson, Wadesville, Summit Point, Cedar Hill, Albin and Stringtown. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLARKE COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Blaine, Chouteau, Daniels, Dawson, Fergus, Garfield, Hill by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 12:45:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-18 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Blaine; Chouteau; Daniels; Dawson; Fergus; Garfield; Hill; Liberty; McCone; Petroleum; Phillips; Prairie; Richland; Roosevelt; Sheridan; Valley; Wibaux SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 474 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MT . MONTANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BLAINE CHOUTEAU DANIELS DAWSON FERGUS GARFIELD HILL LIBERTY MCCONE PETROLEUM PHILLIPS PRAIRIE RICHLAND ROOSEVELT SHERIDAN VALLEY WIBAUX
BLAINE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anchorage, Matanuska Valley, Susitna Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 14:29:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-18 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anchorage; Matanuska Valley; Susitna Valley; Western Kenai Peninsula; Western Prince William Sound Widespread rain is expected to continue through tonight and then another round of rain beginning Monday afternoon and continuing through Tuesday. Additional rainfall is expected through most of next week. Expected additional rainfall amounts through Wednesday morning: Anchorage Bowl: 0.75" to 1.00" Matanuska Valley: 1.00" to 1.50" Susitna Valley: 0.50" to 1.50" Western Kenai Peninsula: 0.25" to 0.50" Eastern Kenai Peninsula: 0.25" to 0.50" Whittier and Portage Valley: 1.0" to 2.0" The prolonged rain event could push small streams and creeks to or slightly above bankfull. Smaller rivers could see water levels rise to bankfull, especially in the Mat-Su Valleys. Water levels along larger rivers are expected to remain below bankfull. The Kenai River is expected to remain at bankfull through next week as heavy rain works its way down into the river. In urban areas, ponding of water and localized flooding on poorly drained roadways is also possible. Please use caution when driving or when recreating along or on area waterways. For additional information and updates to forecasts, please visit www.weather.gov/afc
KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Fairfield, Litchfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 13:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Fairfield; Litchfield SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 473 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS CT . CONNECTICUT COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE FAIRFIELD LITCHFIELD
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Spartanburg, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 20:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-19 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Southern Spartanburg; Union A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Spartanburg and northwestern Union Counties through 845 PM EDT At 816 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles south of Spartanburg, or 4 miles southeast of Moore, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Roebuck, Jonesville, Moore, Croft State Park, Woodruff, Cross Keys, Pauline and Cross Anchor. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for East Wind River Mountains, South Shoshone NF by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-18 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: East Wind River Mountains, South Shoshone NF RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Hot Temperatures...and Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In Central WY...Fire Weather Zone 288. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central WY...Fremont. In West Central WY...Sublette. * WIND: West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * HUMIDITY: As low as 15 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Highs in the upper 80s across lower mountain elevations.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bordeaux, Chugwater, Wheatland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-18 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Bordeaux, Chugwater, Wheatland RED FLAG WARNING FOR STRONG WEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY MONDAY FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE NORTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE A FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY MONDAY RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WEST WINDS...LOW HUMIDITY AND ISOLATED DRY THUNDERSTORMS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 9 PM MDT this evening. a Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. For Monday * HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity 9 to 15 percent. * WIND...West winds 15 to 25 mph sustained with possible gusts to 35. * THUNDERSTORMS...Isolated dry thunderstorms are possible on Monday afternoon and early evening. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
GOSHEN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Graham by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 16:53:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-19 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Graham A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MST FOR SOUTHEASTERN GRAHAM AND NORTH CENTRAL COCHISE COUNTIES At 452 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bowie, or 19 miles east of Willcox, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Bowie. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GRAHAM COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-20 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution should be used when in or near the water. Check with lifeguards before entering the ocean for possible hazards you may be swept into. Target Area: Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM EDT WEDNESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Strong south to north longshore current. There is also a Moderate Risk of rip currents expected. * WHERE...Coastal Pender and Coastal New Hanover Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM EDT Wednesday through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties, and other hazardous areas. It may sweep swimmers off their feet, making it difficult to return to shore.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy