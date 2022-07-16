ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Trump's playbook: GOP primary losers blame voting 'malfeasance' for defeats

By Cami Mondeaux
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c6Kgj_0gi5OEin00

S ome Republican candidates who lost their primary bids are leaning on a strategy that relies on insisting the 2020 election was rigged against former President Donald Trump, claiming similar widespread voter fraud is also responsible for their losses.

Two GOP candidates in Colorado who lost their primary elections late last month have requested recounts, alleging widespread irregularities without presenting evidence. Among these is Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters , who lost her bid to become Colorado's secretary of state, which was not entirely unexpected after the elections official was indicted on seven felony charges of tampering with voting machine equipment.

JUDGE ORDERS ARREST OF COLORADO COUNTY CLERK TINA PETERS

However, Peters says she believes her loss is due to “extensive malfeasance” caused by fraud.

“I have reasons to believe extensive malfeasance occurred in the June 2022 primary,” Peters wrote in her request . “And that the apparent outcome of this election does not reflect the will of Colorado voters not only for myself but also for many other America First statewide and local primary candidates,” she said, referring to the coalition of conservative candidates who promote claims the 2020 election was stolen.

Allegations of rigged primaries ahead of the midterm elections in Colorado and elsewhere reveal a new political strategy among some Republicans: denying Trump lost in 2020 and insisting the fraud that was present during that election is responsible for their defeat.

“There’s a clear reason they’re doing it, and it’s a much broader, coordinated attack on the freedom to vote across the country,” Joanna Lydgate, the CEO of States United Action, a group that promotes election integrity, told the Associated Press.

Some candidates have begun using the tactic even before their primary is held. Kari Lake, who is vying to clinch the GOP nomination in Arizona’s gubernatorial election, warned supporters earlier this week that her top challenger “might be trying to set the stage for another steal” in next month’s primary. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey criticized her comments, calling them “irresponsible.”

“The 2022 elections haven’t even been held yet, and already we’re seeing speculation doubting the results — especially if certain candidates lose,” Ducey said in a tweet. “It’s one of the most irresponsible things I can imagine.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The strategy emulates a model set by Trump as early as 2016 when he claimed then-Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton won the popular vote because of widespread voter fraud. When he was elected, Trump formed a commission to investigate the election that was later disbanded after it found no evidence of widespread fraud.

After his loss in 2020 to President Joe Biden, Trump continued to point to claims of fraud and rigged voting machines despite being told by aides that election reviews in several states found no evidence. As a result, Trump and several of his supporters lost 63 of 64 lawsuits challenging the election results, according to the Associated Press .

Comments / 6

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
Local
Colorado Elections
Local
Colorado Government
MSNBC

What happens if the GOP tries to dump Trump in 2024?

In a world where Donald Trump potentially loses the 2024 Republican primary, would he call the election rigged and lead an exodus with his base? “That is the threat that Republicans are all terrified of and it explains a lot of the weird dynamics in Republican politics,” says Chris Hayes. July 12, 2022.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Intercept

Sen. Joe Manchin May Not Be Kingmaker in West Virginia for Long

For decades, Sen. Joe Manchin has presided over West Virginia’s Democratic Party, crowning candidates and throwing cushy appointments to allies while the state’s jobs, wages, and environment have gradually been ground to dust. But earlier this month, a grassroots slate of over 50 Democrats took control of the West Virginia Democratic Party after winning a majority of seats on the executive committee and ousting party leadership, thus ending Manchin’s de facto control of the state party apparatus.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AOL Corp

Trump rally in North Carolina canceled as former president summoned to court

Former President Donald Trump and a host of Republican personalities have canceled their scheduled appearances Friday in Greensboro. News of the cancellation comes as Axios reports Trump, his son, Donald Trump Jr., and his daughter, Ivanka Trump, have been scheduled to testify under oath Friday in an investigation into Trump’s finances.
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Peters
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Doug Ducey
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

Trump criminal charges? Majority of Americans say he should be indicted and not just Democrats

After evidence presented by the Jan. 6 committee during its public hearings showed Donald Trump knew he lost the election and still tried to steal it, nearly 60 percent of Americans believe Trump should be criminally charged, according to an ABC News/Ipsos poll. In a major shift, the number of Republicans who think Trump is criminally liable has roughly doubled from April to June. Now, Trump is saying Kevin McCarthy was “foolish” to largely cancel the GOP out of the hearings. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks to discuss the evidence against Trump.June 20, 2022.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Machines#Election Local#Malfeasance#Republicans#Election Fraud#Gop#Mesa County#State
Fox News

CatholicVote launches $3 million midterm ad campaign aimed at kicking Catholic Democrats out of office

A political ad released this week targets a Catholic politician for not speaking out about the vandalism and violence against pro-life pregnancy centers and Catholic churches. The ad attacks Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa, for doing "nothing" while churches are "firebombed" and "radical liberals are acting like terrorists," and it's only the first commercial of its kind in a larger campaign from CatholicVote aiming to call out self-proclaimed Catholics, many in the Democratic Party, for not being in line with Catholic teaching.
RELIGION
Washington Examiner

Mike Collins beats Vernon Jones, the 'black Donald Trump,' in Georgia GOP runoff

Trucking executive Mike Collins beat Vernon Jones, the self-described "black Donald Trump," in a Republican runoff race on Tuesday that pitted the endorsement power of the former president against his political adversary, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. Collins, the son of a congressman, will be the Republican nominee for Georgia's 10th...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
218K+
Followers
67K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy