WWE

ROH Countdown to Death Before Dishonor Set for Tuesday

By Jeffrey Harris
411mania.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article– Ring of Honor has announced that the ROH Countdown to Death Before Dishonor will debut following AEW Dark on Tuesday, July 19....

411mania.com

wrestlinginc.com

WWE Sunday Stunner Results (7/17): Rollins Vs. Riddle

WWE held its Sunday Stunner show tonight in Daytona Beach, Florida. During the main event, Riddle defeated Seth Rollins. Also during the show, Bianca Belair retained the RAW Women’s Title against Carmella, AJ Styles defeated Ciampa, and The Street Profits and Ezekiel defeated Alpha Academy and Theory. Below are...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
wrestlinginc.com

Ricky Starks Opens Up About His Current Relationship With Cody Rhodes

Having true blue friends in pro wrestling can be tough to come by, but Ricky Starks found one in Cody Rhodes. The current FTW Champ sat down with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman before he and Powerhouse Hobbs competed in a three-way Tag Title match on AEW Dynamite, and he was asked about his current relationship with Cody Rhodes. Rhodes left AEW at the turn of 2022 to make a main event level debut at WrestleMania 38 against Seth Rollins, but it was Rhodes who played a primary factor in Starks entering the All Elite fold during the height of COVID-19.
WWE
PWMania

Bobby Heenan’s Wife Passes Away, Ricky Steamboat Set for NWA TV Tapings

– Mike Tenay has confirmed the passing of Bobby Heenan’s wife:. “Sorry to report the passing of Cindy Heenan, an incredible wife, mother and grandmother. Her devotion and support for Bobby was unparalleled. Survived by daughter Jess, son in law John and grandkids Austin and Hannah. Our times with them were the happiest and most memorable.” Tenay wrote on Twitter.
NASHVILLE, TN
wrestlinginc.com

Sasha Banks Spotted Hanging Out With Injured WWE Star

Sasha Banks and Bayley are two of the biggest female professional wrestlers in the world, and it’s no secret to fans that the two are best friends both inside and outside the ring. This past weekend, the pair were spotted chatting with one another at a concert in Orlando....
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

He’s Back: WWE Star Expected To Return From Injury On This Week’s Monday Night Raw

Welcome back? Wrestlers occasionally have to miss some time from television for one reason or another. That is often not a good thing, but there are times when someone needs to go away, often for the sake of an injury. That can cause a lot of storyline issues but at least now it seems like we are going to be getting the return of a star who has been missing for a little while.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Major Update On Goldberg’s WWE Status

Goldberg made his shocking return to WWE in 2016 and he quickly destroyed Brock Lesnar. Since then the company has been bringing him back when they need him, and he last wrestled when he challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber back in February. Recently Goldberg told...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Backstage Confusion Over USA Censoring Brock Lesnar’s Monday Night Raw Promo

Call it mixed signals. WWE has been on television for a long time now, with Monday Night Raw approaching thirty years on the air. Most of that has been on the USA Network, which has had quite the strong relationship over the years. The two sides have worked together for quite the successes, but now some of their signals are a bit crossed in a bit of an odd way.
WWE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlinginc.com

How Can Jeff Jarrett Compete In Ric Flair’s Final Match?

WWE Hall Of Famer Jeff Jarrett is not under a talent contract with WWE, which is why he is allowed to compete in the upcoming Ric Flair retirement match, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest “Wrestling Observer Radio.”. Yesterday the main event for the upcoming show in Nasvhille,...
WWE
Fightful

AQA Announces She's Stepping Away From Wrestling

AQA is stepping away from professional wrestling. The former Zayda Ramier took to social media to announce that she will be stepping away from professional wrestling for the immediate future because she hasn't been in a good place with it, mentally and physically, in recent years. She thanked everyone for their support and expressed her hope that she'll be able to reflect and see what path is best for her.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Natalya Says Vince McMahon Has Been ‘Super Receptive’ To Having Even More Inclusion

Vince McMahon has been dealing with controversy all his life. The media mogul is currently under investigation for sexual harassment allegations. Despite the current situation, McMahon is still the be-all, end-all of WWE. It was previously reported that many mainstream media outlets are working on more stories involving Vince and...
WWE
PWMania

Bill Goldberg on Where Things Currently Stand Between Him and Chris Jericho

Bill Goldberg and Chris Jericho have a history of not getting along backstage and Jericho opened up about an incident from 2003 in his autobiography. Goldberg recently spoke with Shakiel Mahjouri of SHAK Wrestling for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling. During the discussion, Goldberg talked about where things stand between them:
WWE
PWMania

Ric Flair & Andrade El Idolo vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal Set for ‘Ric Flair’s Last Match’

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair will compete in his final match in the “Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match” event over the Starrcast V weekend. Today saw the release of the second installment of the “Ric Flair’s Last Match” documentary series. It features a graphic beatdown scene in which WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Live Events Jeff Jarrett, AEW/ROH star Jay Lethal and Karen Angle took Flair out as David Crockett looked on. AEW’s Andrade El Idolo and Flair then made an appearance, announcing the tag team match. Next week, the third installment of the docuseries will air, featuring the contract signing and other events. The episode from today is shown below.
NASHVILLE, TN
PWMania

Big Spoiler Update on Edge’s WWE Return

WWE Hall of Famer Edge will soon return to WWE storylines. The Rated R Superstar is expected to appear at next Monday’s WWE RAW from Madison Square Garden in New York City, which is the SummerSlam go-home show, according to a recent report from Fightful Select. There has been...
WWE
411mania.com

Larry Zbyszko Helped WWE Get Bruno Sammartino For Hall of Fame Induction

Bruno Sammartino was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013, and Larry Zbyszko recently recalled helping WWE land the induction. Sammartino famously had issues with WWE for years over the company’s turn into more provocative content but eventually agreed to the induction, and Zbyszko recalled helping WWE talk to his mentor about it while doing a signing for Captain’s Corner. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
WWE
PWMania

Two NXT Stars Involved in a Backstage “Altercation” at WWE SmackDown

In a storyline update, on Friday, two WWE NXT wrestlers got into an “altercation” at SmackDown, according to a tweet from the NXT account. According to the NXT account, the altercation occurred between Von Wagner and Solo Skioa, and fans can watch the footage this Tuesday night on the USA Network.
WWE
411mania.com

Charlotte Flair Celebrates Anniversary of Her WWE NXT In-Ring Debut

– WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair celebrated the ninth anniversary of her WWE NXT in-ring debut, which took place on July 17, 2013 against Bayley. She commented on the milestone on Twitter, which you can see below. Charlotte Flair wrote, “9 years since my @WWENXT in-ring debut.” You can see the...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Possible Spoiler On Top AEW Star Winning World Title

It’s been an action packed few weeks for All Elite Wrestling and one of the things that got fans talking was the debut of Claudio Castagnoli. The former WWE star debuted for AEW at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view where he defeated Zack Sabre Jr. in his first match with the company.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Kurt Angle Confirms Racially Motivated Rib Vince McMahon Pulled On Him

The world will never know just where the storyline between Kurt Angle and his “son,’ Jason Jordan, was going in 2018 — Jordan was forced to retire due to a neck injury — but now, thanks to the former Olympic gold medalist himself, we know why the whole angle came about: as a racially motivated rib.
COMBAT SPORTS

