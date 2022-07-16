ROH Countdown to Death Before Dishonor Set for Tuesday

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair will compete in his final match in the “Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match” event over the Starrcast V weekend. Today saw the release of the second installment of the “Ric Flair’s Last Match” documentary series. It features a graphic beatdown scene in which WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Live Events Jeff Jarrett, AEW/ROH star Jay Lethal and Karen Angle took Flair out as David Crockett looked on. AEW’s Andrade El Idolo and Flair then made an appearance, announcing the tag team match. Next week, the third installment of the docuseries will air, featuring the contract signing and other events. The episode from today is shown below.
Comments / 0