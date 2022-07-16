North Devon: Sustainable tourism app launched

SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 18, 2022-- Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced the student finalists of the 2022 Keysight Innovation Challenge. Finalists will demonstrate their design ideas before a panel of leading influencer judges at a livestreamed event to be held in the fall of 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005566/en/ The Keysight Innovation Challenge is a design competition in which graduate and undergraduate engineering students are tasked to conceptualize an Internet of Things (IoT) device or network of devices that will provide carbon neutrality monitoring at the community or corporate level. This year’s contest supports Keysight’s goal to achieve carbon neutrality within its Corporate Social Responsibility policies. It aims to inspire innovation to help the world reach net zero by 2050 and requires each team to be woman-led to encourage gender diversity in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

