ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabarrus County, NC

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cabarrus, Rowan by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-16 13:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-16 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Brief damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines over small areas. A brief period of large hail is also possible. Seek shelter inside an interior...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hillsborough, Merrimack, Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 14:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-17 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Hillsborough; Merrimack; Rockingham The National Weather Service in Gray Maine has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Rockingham County in southern New Hampshire East central Hillsborough County in southern New Hampshire Southern Merrimack County in central New Hampshire * Until 300 PM EDT. * At 209 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Auburn, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Manchester, Derry, Salem, Bedford, Hooksett, Hudson, Raymond, Londonderry, Hampstead, Atkinson, Kingston, Chester, Danville, Fremont, Candia, Sandown and Windham. This includes the following highways Interstate 293 between mile markers 1 and 8. Interstate 93 between mile markers 7 and 24. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for King George, Spotsylvania, Stafford by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 17:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-17 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: King George; Spotsylvania; Stafford The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Stafford County in northern Virginia West central King George County in central Virginia East central Spotsylvania County in central Virginia * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 506 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Massaponax, or 8 miles northwest of Bowling Green, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include King George, Passapatanzy, Stones Corner, Lambs Creek, White Oak, Sealston, Brookfield and Leeland. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
KING GEORGE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Berkeley, Grant, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Mineral, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 13:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Berkeley; Grant; Hampshire; Hardy; Jefferson; Mineral; Morgan; Pendleton SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 473 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WV . WEST VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BERKELEY GRANT HAMPSHIRE HARDY JEFFERSON MINERAL MORGAN PENDLETON
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for New Castle by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 13:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: New Castle SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 473 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS DE . DELAWARE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE NEW CASTLE
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Rowan County, NC
City
Rockwell, NC
City
Salisbury, NC
City
China Grove, NC
City
Greenville, NC
County
Cabarrus County, NC
City
Gold Hill, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Blaine, Chouteau, Daniels, Dawson, Fergus, Garfield, Hill by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 12:45:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-18 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Blaine; Chouteau; Daniels; Dawson; Fergus; Garfield; Hill; Liberty; McCone; Petroleum; Phillips; Prairie; Richland; Roosevelt; Sheridan; Valley; Wibaux SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 474 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MT . MONTANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BLAINE CHOUTEAU DANIELS DAWSON FERGUS GARFIELD HILL LIBERTY MCCONE PETROLEUM PHILLIPS PRAIRIE RICHLAND ROOSEVELT SHERIDAN VALLEY WIBAUX
BLAINE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for East Wind River Mountains, South Shoshone NF by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-18 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: East Wind River Mountains, South Shoshone NF RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Hot Temperatures...and Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In Central WY...Fire Weather Zone 288. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central WY...Fremont. In West Central WY...Sublette. * WIND: West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * HUMIDITY: As low as 15 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Highs in the upper 80s across lower mountain elevations.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Edgefield, McCormick by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 20:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-19 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Severe thunderstorms can produce large capsizing waves and frequent lightning. If on or near Lake Strom Thurmond move away from the water and take shelter! Target Area: Edgefield; McCormick The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Columbia County in east central Georgia Southeastern Lincoln County in east central Georgia Southwestern Edgefield County in central South Carolina Southeastern McCormick County in central South Carolina * Until 845 PM EDT. * At 816 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over J. Strom Thurmond Dam, or 9 miles northwest of Evans, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Riverwood, Clarks Hill Recreation Area, J. Strom Thurmond Dam, Lick Fork Campground, Riverside Park, Leah, Modoc, Lost Wilderness Fire Station, Mt Vintage, Scott`s Landing, Modoc Campground, Wildwood Park, Modoc Boat Ramp, German Island, Pollards Corner, Clarks Hill, Colliers, Forks Campground, Lake Springs Recreation Area and Bussey Point Campground. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Daniels, Roosevelt, Sheridan, Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 18:03:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-18 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Daniels; Roosevelt; Sheridan; Valley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MDT FOR DANIELS...ROOSEVELT...NORTHEASTERN VALLEY AND NORTHWESTERN SHERIDAN COUNTIES At 603 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles north of Peerless to 15 miles northeast of Lustre to 8 miles northwest of Wolf Point, moving east at 65 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Wolf Point, Scobey, Poplar, Opheim, Richland, Flaxville, Port Of Whitetail, Lustre, Madoc, Bredette, Port Of Scobey, Redstone, Whitetail, Peerless, Frazer, Oswego, Daleview, Four Buttes, West Fork and Volt. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DANIELS COUNTY, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Rock Lake#Wind Gust#Granite Quarry#Mph
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for City of Winchester, Clarke, Frederick by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 14:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: City of Winchester; Clarke; Frederick A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL FREDERICK AND NORTHWESTERN CLARKE COUNTIES IN NORTHWESTERN VIRGINIA...SOUTHWESTERN JEFFERSON AND SOUTH CENTRAL BERKELEY COUNTIES IN THE PANHANDLE OF WEST VIRGINIA AND THE CITY OF WINCHESTER At 216 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Winchester, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Winchester, Millwood Pike, Berryville, Inwood, Middleway, Brucetown, Greenwood, Cedar Grove, Gaylord, Clear Brook, Ridgeway, Bunker Hill, Stephenson, Wadesville, Summit Point, Cedar Hill, Albin and Stringtown. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLARKE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Spartanburg, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 20:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-19 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Southern Spartanburg; Union A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Spartanburg and northwestern Union Counties through 845 PM EDT At 816 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles south of Spartanburg, or 4 miles southeast of Moore, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Roebuck, Jonesville, Moore, Croft State Park, Woodruff, Cross Keys, Pauline and Cross Anchor. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bordeaux, Chugwater, Wheatland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-18 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Bordeaux, Chugwater, Wheatland RED FLAG WARNING FOR STRONG WEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY MONDAY FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE NORTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE A FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY MONDAY RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WEST WINDS...LOW HUMIDITY AND ISOLATED DRY THUNDERSTORMS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 9 PM MDT this evening. a Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. For Monday * HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity 9 to 15 percent. * WIND...West winds 15 to 25 mph sustained with possible gusts to 35. * THUNDERSTORMS...Isolated dry thunderstorms are possible on Monday afternoon and early evening. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
GOSHEN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Graham by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 16:53:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-19 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Graham A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MST FOR SOUTHEASTERN GRAHAM AND NORTH CENTRAL COCHISE COUNTIES At 452 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bowie, or 19 miles east of Willcox, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Bowie. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GRAHAM COUNTY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Country
China
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Nassau, Trout River, Western Duval by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 19:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-17 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Inland Nassau; Trout River; Western Duval A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Nassau, northwestern Duval and south central Charlton Counties through 845 PM EDT At 810 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms centered near Bryceville, or 15 miles southwest of Callahan, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Bryceville, Baldwin and Whitehouse Air Field. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Bolivar, Carroll, Grenada, Hinds, Holmes, Humphreys, Issaquena by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bolivar; Carroll; Grenada; Hinds; Holmes; Humphreys; Issaquena; Leflore; Madison; Sharkey; Sunflower; Warren; Washington; Yazoo EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY HEAT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 112 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Louisiana, central, north central, northwest and west central Mississippi and southeast Arkansas. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. For the Heat Advisory, until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
BOLIVAR COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anderson, Knox, Loudon, Roane by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 13:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-18 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Anderson; Knox; Loudon; Roane The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Loudon County in east Tennessee Southeastern Anderson County in east Tennessee Central Knox County in east Tennessee East central Roane County in east Tennessee * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 228 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Oak Ridge, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Knoxville, Oak Ridge, Clinton, Lenoir City, Farragut, Halls, Bearden, Powell and Karns. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 in Tennessee between mile markers 362 and 396. Interstate 75 in Tennessee between mile markers 79 and 120. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Androscoggin, Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 01:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-19 01:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Androscoggin; Cumberland A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN ANDROSCOGGIN AND NORTH CENTRAL CUMBERLAND COUNTIES At 121 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast of Raymond, or 7 miles south of Mechanic Falls, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lewiston, Mechanic Falls, Raymond, Lisbon, Durham, Casco, Poland, Minot and New Gloucester. This includes Interstate 95 between mile markers 70 and 80. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-19 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range; South Central Elko County; Southeastern Elko County; Southwest Elko County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Elko County through 545 PM PDT At 501 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong a cluster of thunderstorms from Lee to US-93, south of Clover Valley, moving north/northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ruby Valley, Clover Valley, Secret Pass and Lamoille Canyon. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ELKO COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for Elko by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-17 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Elko The National Weather Service in Elko Nevada has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Central Elko County in northeastern Nevada * Until 245 PM PDT. * At 159 PM PDT, a dust channel was near Elko, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. The dust will be over I-80 from west of Elko to Deeth, including Lamoille Highway from Lamoille to Elko. Locations impacted include Elko, Spring Creek and Lamoille Summit. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Essex, Richmond, Westmoreland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 16:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-17 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. Target Area: Essex; Richmond; Westmoreland The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Richmond County in east central Virginia Northwestern Westmoreland County in east central Virginia Northwestern Essex County in east central Virginia * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 452 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Loretto, or near Champlain, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Leedstown and Newland around 500 PM EDT. Montross around 510 PM EDT. Colonial Beach around 525 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Lerty, Currioman Landing, Hustle, Potomac Beach, Oak Grove, Singerly, Peeds, Foneswood, Chance and Stratford Hall. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ESSEX COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Southwest Phillips by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-19 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected. The hot temperatures will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work...the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency...call 9 1 1. Target Area: Southwest Phillips HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 PM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...High temperatures today 90 to 100. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph late this afternoon, tonight, and Tuesday morning. * WHERE...Southwest Phillips County. * WHEN...Through this afternoon for the heat. For the strong winds, starting at 3 pm today and continuing through 3 pm Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PHILLIPS COUNTY, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy