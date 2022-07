I was speaking to a friend who told me she recently started running, and she hadn’t started before because she didn’t think she would be able to do it. When I asked why she felt that way, she said, “I felt like it was beyond my ability. It seemed impossible to me.” Another friend has told me several times that she wants to do a 5k race, (3.1 miles), but when I suggest races we can do, she always has a reason why she cannot do it. I think she is afraid of failure, but the fastest way to make the impossible, possible, is to do it. I know if more people took a chance and saw what a race was like, more people would be hooked on them.

