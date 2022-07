Opera singer Janice Baird has launched a GoFundMe for her husband who is experiencing an inoperable cancer. The soprano wrote on the campaign, “Hi, my name is Janice, and my sweet husband Lothar has been diagnosed with cancer of the esophagus that has metastasized to his liver and lymph and now has a very large tumor on his foot. The original cancer is inoperable; they have removed the large tumor in his foot. He needs medication to ease his pain and perhaps slow down this awful disease. It is not covered by insurance, and doctors don’t prescribe it here in Germany.”

CANCER ・ 6 DAYS AGO