Ryan Gosling Goes Full Wife Guy in NetflixFilm Screen Test

By Rachel Leishman
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRyan Gosling is currently a hot commodity. Because if we're not talking about his bleach blonde hair and look for Greta Gerwig's new film Barbie where Gosling is playing Ken, then we're talking about his turn as Six in The Gray Man from the tag team duo known as The Russo...

collider.com

Collider

'Stranger Things' Star Maya Hawke Releases Explicit Music Video for Her Single, "Thérèse"

Stranger Things star and singer-songwriter Maya Hawke has premiered the dreamy music video for a track off of her upcoming album Moss, titled "Thérèse." The video opens with a warning that the following five minutes will contain X-rated material, and boasts that it was shot on 35mm film. Set to Hawke's languid folk sound, the explicit short harbors a profound message that's as raw and exposed as the group of friends whose orgy in the woods is broken up by the police. Like so many before her, Hawke is crossing a threshold, emerging on the other side not as a young starlet walking in her family's shadow, but as a maturing artist with autonomy of her evolving career.
Collider

10 of the Lowest Rated Films on Letterboxd

From the most hardcore cinephiles to the everyday casual movie fans, the film review website Letterboxd has acted as a beacon and a go-to space for everything relating to films and reviews and has allowed its users to connect with other film fanatics from around the world. Letterboxd is full of the most detailed reviews and ratings of almost every film that has ever existed, with some films consisting of more reviews than others, for better or for worse.
Collider

How 'Psych's Commentary on Remakes Created an Iconic Episode

When it comes to humor and homage in your everyday murder mystery comedy TV show, nothing stands out quite like Psych. The show is full of original jokes and characters that play off each other hilariously well. Importantly, however, the show also leans heavily into parody, and its commentaries are equal parts funny and smart. This is especially true in Season 8 when Psych decided to comment on how best to do a remake – by remaking one of their episodes. Season 8, Episode 3, "Cloudy... With a Chance of Improvement,” was borne from a desire to remake a less-than-stellar episode of Season 1, “Cloudy... With a Chance of Murder,” and tap into the concept’s full potential by giving the story a second look.
Collider

How 'Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls' Prioritizes Positivity Over Drama

Since her mainstream breakthrough, Lizzo’s persona has brought a ray of positivity and inclusivity to the world of entertainment. From her music to her Saturday Night Live appearance, she brings her message everywhere she goes. It is unsurprising, then, that Lizzo brings her signature positivity to her recent duties as host of her own reality competition series, Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls. Throughout the show, Lizzo celebrates the accomplishments of the show’s contestants, spends time actively engaging with them, and serves as a model for the women hoping to break into entertainment. Lizzo’s compassion, caring, and commitment to their development make the show a refreshing entry to the reality completion canon. Even more revelatory is how Lizzo’s message of positivity is incorporated into the competition series structure itself.
Collider

'Stranger Things' Actor Brett Gelman Declares His Love for Byler and the LGBTQ+ Community

Where there are living, breathing characters there are ships, and where there are ships there are heroes like critically acclaimed SAG-nominee Brett Gelman to officially stan — with consent — your faves. After the Stranger Things Season 4 finale, and after actor Noah Schnapp confirmed that Will Byers is gay, Byler has been making the social media circuit. On July 17, comedian and absolute legend, Gelman posted an official stance on his personal Twitter, declaring his advocacy of both the LGBTQ+ community and Byler, but with a very important caveat.
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’ Star Reveals She’s Homeless, Asks For Help

An “American Idol” alum is seeking help. As it turns out, former contestant Mishavonna Henson is asking for help amid a “life and death” crisis. On a newly-created GoFundMe page, season eight alum Henson is pleading for assistance as she’s currently homeless. In addition, the vocalist also revealed she’s been living out of her car. She’s also admitted that she’s been in and out of the emergency room several times this year.
Collider

Chris Pratt Addresses Long-Running 'Indiana Jones' Casting Rumors

Chris Pratt has played a number of action roles, but it looks like he won't be adding Indiana Jones to the list anytime soon. The actor recently addressed the long-standing rumors that he was being considered to take over the iconic role from Harrison Ford, Variety reports. During an interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Pratt said Ford's past comments scared him off the idea.
Collider

'Westworld' Season 4: What Are the Flies?

Editor's Note: The following contains Westworld Season 4 spoilers.The third episode of Westworld Season 4 wrapped up with a quite gruesome scene. “Annees Folles” saw Caleb (Aaron Paul) and Maeve (Thandiwe Newton) finally making their way into the backstage of the Olympiad compound through the Golden Age park. However, taking down Charlotte (Tessa Thompson) proved to be a lot harder than they anticipated when they came across a room with an unfinished host injecting a weird black goop into a bunch of flies. Beyond the room, there was a series of monitors showing a group of humans pointing guns at their own heads in some other part of the compound. One of them seemed to be Caleb’s daughter, Frankie (Celeste Clark). But as Caleb soon found out, it was all just a trap to draw him into a holding cell and have him attacked by some of the flies we saw earlier. The bugs made their way into Caleb’s nostrils and ears, and we were left to watch the credits roll with a mix of horror and disgust.
Collider

Sylvester Stallone Wants His ‘Rocky’ Rights Back

When you think of Sylvester Stallone, you think of a person who will not pull any punches. He is certainly not doing that in his recent dispute with Rocky producer, Irwin Winkler. The 76-year-old actor has begun to voice his frustration about his lack of ownership rights on franchises like Rocky - a film he helped to make famous when he starred in it.
Collider

Teen Comedy-Drama 'Reservation Dogs' Should've Gotten an Emmy Nod

With worthy hit shows like Succession (HBO), Ted Lasso (Apple +) and White Lotus (HBO) dominating this year's Emmy Awards, it's no surprise that other productions — with more niche followings — were snubbed. Hulu's acclaimed teen comedy-drama Reservation Dogs, created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, and featuring an all-Indigenous writers' room, unfortunately suffered this fate. The series, chronicling the highs and lows of teenaged life on an Oklahoma Indian reservation, features tough-but-vulnerable charactors like Elora (Devery Jacobs), the most clear-eyed member of the friend group but also the most idealistic; Bear (D'Pharoah Woon-A-Tai), a devoted son who yearns for his deadbeat father's return; Cheese (Lane Factor), a mature but willing accomplice to the group's plans; and Willie Jack (Pauline Alexis), who is haunted by the suicide of her young cousin, Daniel (Dalton Cramer). In its sensitive handling of topics like generational poverty, governmental neglect, and teen suicide, Reservation Dogs is a cut above ordinary teen dramas.
Collider

'Thor: Love and Thunder': Sam Neill Shares Behind the Scenes Image of "Odin" and "Hela"

Taika Waititi likes parody, and it is quite apparent in his work! After recreating Loki’s infamous death scene from Thor: The Dark World in Thor: Ragnarok fans were in for another treat during the latest Thor: Love and Thunder. In the latest installment, Waititi recreated the moment when Hela shatters Thor’s beloved Mjolnir to pieces with various actors reprising their in-universe faux roles: Sam Neill as Odin, Luke Hemsworth as Thor, Matt Damon as Loki joined by Melissa McCarthy as Hela.
Collider

7 Broadway Stars Who Transferred to the Silver Screen

Many of the favorite actors in popular television series and feature films actually had their start on the Broadway stage. And, before the exponential growth of technology that now allows people to be found all across the globe through apps such as TikTok and casting websites open to the public, many of the film stars of olden times were raised on the stage.
Collider

'Insidious 5' Gets Release Date With Patrick Wilson Directing

There have been some great modern horror franchises in the last decade that have haunted the genre. While most fans will point to The Conjuring as one of the best, you arguably wouldn’t have that James Wan classic without Insidious. The franchise has been dormant for almost half a decade and there's been a lot devolvement with the fifth film over the last few years, but now Insidious 5 has an official release date. This underrated horror franchise is returning to theaters on July 7, 2023.
Collider

‘The Gray Man’ Review: Ryan Gosling’s Amusing Spy Can’t Save the Russo Brothers’ Mediocre Thriller

When Joe and Anthony Russo started directing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, they felt like an odd choice for a world that already had films from directors like Kenneth Branagh, Joe Johnston, and Shane Black. At the time, they were known for their work in comedy, having written and directed 2002’s Welcome to Collinwood, directed 2006’s You, Me and Dupree, and working on some of the best comedy series of the 2000s-2010s, like Arrested Development, Community, and Happy Endings. But the Russo brothers thrived in the MCU, directing Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, and Avengers: Infinity War.
Collider

The Best Fantasy Shows on Prime Video Right Now

In the mood for some magic? What about myths or adventure? A great fantasy show can be the best escape, letting you lose yourself in an exciting new world. Fight a few monsters, cast a spell or two, and discover enchanting new secrets in Prime Video’s library of fantasy series.
Collider

Here's How 'House of the Dragon' Emerged Victorious in The War of the Five Pitches

In 2016, after Game of Thrones Season 6 wrapped up, the announcement of the series wrapping up after Season 8 followed. HBO was then in a spot to decide which project could follow the cultural phenomenon coming out of George R.R. Martin’s work. At that point in its history of four decades, the network had never made a spin-off series — in fact, the original series was launched as an underdog, and the glory it rose to wasn’t initially expected by the makers. So, making a spin-off was a crucial point for both HBO and Martin.
Collider

'Barbie': Hari Nef Shares Behind the Scenes Image

Hari Nef has wrapped on Barbie, the upcoming Greta Gerwig movie all about our favorite Mattel toy. While we don't know much about Nef's role in the movie as of yet, we do get to see her with star Margot Robbie, Gerwig, Alexandra Shipp, America Ferrera, Ana Cruz Kayne (who also posted about her wrap as well), Sharon Rooney, and Emma Mackey. The crew looks happy and excited to all be together, and it does a great job of exciting us for what is to come with the movie. Right now, we don't know much but there are some rumors that specifically tie to Nef's character that do make for an interesting look into where Barbie could take us.
Collider

'Keep Breathing': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far

Summer is usually the perfect season to get outside and enjoy all the wonderful things mother nature has to offer. Whether the activity is hiking, camping, a refreshing trip to the beach, or a more secluded lakeside retreat, summer is often synonymous with exploring the great outdoors. Still, some people choose to avoid the outdoors shenanigans altogether. After watching Netflix’s new survival drama Keep Breathing, there might be a few more. Be warned, this show is not for the 'glampers' out there. For those people with a fear of getting lost in the woods, camping, or surviving in nature, steer clear away from the limited series featuring Melissa Barrera dropping on July 27th. The show centers around a New York attorney named Liv (Barrera) who, after a serious plane crash, gets stranded in the wilderness.
