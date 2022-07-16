ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Best Ken Watanabe Performances to Watch After 'Tokyo Vice'

By Jessie Nguyen
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTokyo Vice has been a sensational hit recently on HBO Max, and it’s confirmed that the second season of the show is coming. The acclaimed series, which stars Ansel Elgort and Ken Watanabe, is partially based on the memoir and account of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police in the late '90s by...

Collider

All Baz Luhrmann Movies, Ranked According to Metacritic

With his constant jump cuts, colorful costume design, and musical tastes that range from the classical to the modern, it's hard to find a filmmaker as unique while also as purely kinetic as Baz Luhrmann. Over the course of his long career he has been praised and criticized for his style, and has been called both an auteur, as well as a hack in good measure.
MOVIES
The Independent

Kelly Rowland ‘livid’ over Sesame Place theme park video: ‘I would’ve burned the place down’

Kelly Rowland has slammed Sesame Place, a US theme park based on Sesame Street, for its “ridiculous” apology following a viral video.The theme park in Philadelphia was lambasted after a video that appeared to show a performer dressed in a Rosita costume ignoring two young Black girls who were excited to meet her.The video, posted by digital strategist Leslie Mac from her daughter Paige’s 4th birthday, caught the attention of Rowland.The Destiny’s Child singer reposted it to her Instagram Story on Sunday (17 July) with the caption: “OH HELL NAWWW.”In a follow-up clip, Rowland added: “OK, so had that...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Collider

'Westworld' Season 4: What Are the Flies?

Editor's Note: The following contains Westworld Season 4 spoilers.The third episode of Westworld Season 4 wrapped up with a quite gruesome scene. “Annees Folles” saw Caleb (Aaron Paul) and Maeve (Thandiwe Newton) finally making their way into the backstage of the Olympiad compound through the Golden Age park. However, taking down Charlotte (Tessa Thompson) proved to be a lot harder than they anticipated when they came across a room with an unfinished host injecting a weird black goop into a bunch of flies. Beyond the room, there was a series of monitors showing a group of humans pointing guns at their own heads in some other part of the compound. One of them seemed to be Caleb’s daughter, Frankie (Celeste Clark). But as Caleb soon found out, it was all just a trap to draw him into a holding cell and have him attacked by some of the flies we saw earlier. The bugs made their way into Caleb’s nostrils and ears, and we were left to watch the credits roll with a mix of horror and disgust.
TV SERIES
Collider

Chris Pratt Addresses Long-Running 'Indiana Jones' Casting Rumors

Chris Pratt has played a number of action roles, but it looks like he won't be adding Indiana Jones to the list anytime soon. The actor recently addressed the long-standing rumors that he was being considered to take over the iconic role from Harrison Ford, Variety reports. During an interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Pratt said Ford's past comments scared him off the idea.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

'Elvis' Dances Up $185.6 Million at the Global Box Office

Elvis is still making waves; this weekend, it has brought in an estimated $9.8m at 72 markets, including the openings in Mexico, Brazil, and Korea. Currently, the international total is $79.4m and the worldwide total is $185.6m. Overall, Elvis has had an incredible -32% in holdover markets with the holdovers ranging with Denmark (-15%), Spain (-20%), Australia (-25%), the UK (-27%), New Zealand (-29%) Italy (-30%), Holland (-33%), Japan (-36%), and Germany (-39%).
MOVIES
Collider

'Stranger Things' Star Maya Hawke Releases Explicit Music Video for Her Single, "Thérèse"

Stranger Things star and singer-songwriter Maya Hawke has premiered the dreamy music video for a track off of her upcoming album Moss, titled "Thérèse." The video opens with a warning that the following five minutes will contain X-rated material, and boasts that it was shot on 35mm film. Set to Hawke's languid folk sound, the explicit short harbors a profound message that's as raw and exposed as the group of friends whose orgy in the woods is broken up by the police. Like so many before her, Hawke is crossing a threshold, emerging on the other side not as a young starlet walking in her family's shadow, but as a maturing artist with autonomy of her evolving career.
MUSIC
Collider

How 'Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls' Prioritizes Positivity Over Drama

Since her mainstream breakthrough, Lizzo’s persona has brought a ray of positivity and inclusivity to the world of entertainment. From her music to her Saturday Night Live appearance, she brings her message everywhere she goes. It is unsurprising, then, that Lizzo brings her signature positivity to her recent duties as host of her own reality competition series, Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls. Throughout the show, Lizzo celebrates the accomplishments of the show’s contestants, spends time actively engaging with them, and serves as a model for the women hoping to break into entertainment. Lizzo’s compassion, caring, and commitment to their development make the show a refreshing entry to the reality completion canon. Even more revelatory is how Lizzo’s message of positivity is incorporated into the competition series structure itself.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

10 of the Lowest Rated Films on Letterboxd

From the most hardcore cinephiles to the everyday casual movie fans, the film review website Letterboxd has acted as a beacon and a go-to space for everything relating to films and reviews and has allowed its users to connect with other film fanatics from around the world. Letterboxd is full of the most detailed reviews and ratings of almost every film that has ever existed, with some films consisting of more reviews than others, for better or for worse.
MOVIES
Collider

7 Broadway Stars Who Transferred to the Silver Screen

Many of the favorite actors in popular television series and feature films actually had their start on the Broadway stage. And, before the exponential growth of technology that now allows people to be found all across the globe through apps such as TikTok and casting websites open to the public, many of the film stars of olden times were raised on the stage.
MOVIES
Collider

How 'Psych's Commentary on Remakes Created an Iconic Episode

When it comes to humor and homage in your everyday murder mystery comedy TV show, nothing stands out quite like Psych. The show is full of original jokes and characters that play off each other hilariously well. Importantly, however, the show also leans heavily into parody, and its commentaries are equal parts funny and smart. This is especially true in Season 8 when Psych decided to comment on how best to do a remake – by remaking one of their episodes. Season 8, Episode 3, "Cloudy... With a Chance of Improvement,” was borne from a desire to remake a less-than-stellar episode of Season 1, “Cloudy... With a Chance of Murder,” and tap into the concept’s full potential by giving the story a second look.
TV SERIES
Collider

10 Best Novels of 2022 (So Far), According to Goodreads

2022 is shaping up to be a good year for fiction. Literary heavyweights Mohsin Hamid and Hanya Yanagihara have published new novels, while Polish author Olga Tokarczuk's acclaimed The Books of Jacob has been translated into English for the first time. Booker Prize-winner Julian Barnes is also set to release his latest work Elizabeth Finch in August.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Collider

How ‘Pachinko’s Structure Reveals History's Invisible but Meaningful Echoes

“History has failed us, but no matter,” is the striking opening line to Lee Min-Jin’s 2017 historical fiction bestseller Pachinko. The remainder of the novel and its multiple intertwined stories are told by a third-person narrator; however, this first remark does not seem to come from this disembodied omniscient voice that pervades the novel. One could interpret it as being the author, and indeed, in an interview with PBS NewsHour, Lee called it her thesis statement. This thesis statement also reads as the collective voice of a people and emphasizes two distinct points: One, it straightforwardly relays that historically, specifically in the 20th century, Korean people and their culture were constricted by the oppressive binds of Japanese colonization. And this traumatic history casts lingering shadows over the present. Two, the "but not matter" connotes a sense of brave resignation and resolute acceptance of a bitter past that’s forever inked in the pages of history.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Collider

'Stranger Things' Actor Brett Gelman Declares His Love for Byler and the LGBTQ+ Community

Where there are living, breathing characters there are ships, and where there are ships there are heroes like critically acclaimed SAG-nominee Brett Gelman to officially stan — with consent — your faves. After the Stranger Things Season 4 finale, and after actor Noah Schnapp confirmed that Will Byers is gay, Byler has been making the social media circuit. On July 17, comedian and absolute legend, Gelman posted an official stance on his personal Twitter, declaring his advocacy of both the LGBTQ+ community and Byler, but with a very important caveat.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

Why the DCEU Needs to Introduce Ambush Bug

Quick - which comic book character is a little nuts, never shuts up, is consistently breaking the fourth wall, and turns 40 this year?. If you said Deadpool, congratulations. You're wrong. Mr. Wade Winston Wilson is only 31. If you said Ambush Bug, then real, free of sarcasm, congratulations!. Ambush...
COMICS
Collider

‘Fallout’ Series Set Photos Bring the Super Duper Mart to Life [Exclusive]

With the filming of Prime Video's Fallout series adaptation of the popular video game franchise starting up back in late June, fans have been eagerly awaiting a first look at the new show. With a very big thank you to Collider reader GK from Staten Island, we can bring you some behind-the-scenes images of the exterior set of the Super Duper Mart — a now destroyed supermarket that has made appearances across multiple entries in the post-apocalyptic series.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

'Lightyear' Sets Streaming Release Date on Disney+

Get ready to hold onto your Sox! Disney and Pixar’s Lightyear is coming to Disney+. Disney and Pixar announced on Twitter that their latest animated feature Lightyear will be available for streaming on Disney+ starting August 3. The sci-fi action adventure tells the story behind the beloved character Buzz...
MOVIES
Collider

Teen Comedy-Drama 'Reservation Dogs' Should've Gotten an Emmy Nod

With worthy hit shows like Succession (HBO), Ted Lasso (Apple +) and White Lotus (HBO) dominating this year's Emmy Awards, it's no surprise that other productions — with more niche followings — were snubbed. Hulu's acclaimed teen comedy-drama Reservation Dogs, created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, and featuring an all-Indigenous writers' room, unfortunately suffered this fate. The series, chronicling the highs and lows of teenaged life on an Oklahoma Indian reservation, features tough-but-vulnerable charactors like Elora (Devery Jacobs), the most clear-eyed member of the friend group but also the most idealistic; Bear (D'Pharoah Woon-A-Tai), a devoted son who yearns for his deadbeat father's return; Cheese (Lane Factor), a mature but willing accomplice to the group's plans; and Willie Jack (Pauline Alexis), who is haunted by the suicide of her young cousin, Daniel (Dalton Cramer). In its sensitive handling of topics like generational poverty, governmental neglect, and teen suicide, Reservation Dogs is a cut above ordinary teen dramas.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Thor: Love and Thunder': Sam Neill Shares Behind the Scenes Image of "Odin" and "Hela"

Taika Waititi likes parody, and it is quite apparent in his work! After recreating Loki’s infamous death scene from Thor: The Dark World in Thor: Ragnarok fans were in for another treat during the latest Thor: Love and Thunder. In the latest installment, Waititi recreated the moment when Hela shatters Thor’s beloved Mjolnir to pieces with various actors reprising their in-universe faux roles: Sam Neill as Odin, Luke Hemsworth as Thor, Matt Damon as Loki joined by Melissa McCarthy as Hela.
MOVIES
Collider

‘The Gray Man’ Review: Ryan Gosling’s Amusing Spy Can’t Save the Russo Brothers’ Mediocre Thriller

When Joe and Anthony Russo started directing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, they felt like an odd choice for a world that already had films from directors like Kenneth Branagh, Joe Johnston, and Shane Black. At the time, they were known for their work in comedy, having written and directed 2002’s Welcome to Collinwood, directed 2006’s You, Me and Dupree, and working on some of the best comedy series of the 2000s-2010s, like Arrested Development, Community, and Happy Endings. But the Russo brothers thrived in the MCU, directing Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, and Avengers: Infinity War.
MOVIES
Collider

Sylvester Stallone Wants His ‘Rocky’ Rights Back

When you think of Sylvester Stallone, you think of a person who will not pull any punches. He is certainly not doing that in his recent dispute with Rocky producer, Irwin Winkler. The 76-year-old actor has begun to voice his frustration about his lack of ownership rights on franchises like Rocky - a film he helped to make famous when he starred in it.
MOVIES

